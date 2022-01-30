Skip to main content
Hazelden Betty Ford addiction center partially evacuated Saturday

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in Center City was evacuated Saturday evening.

Chisago County Sheriff's Office

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation addiction treatment center in Chisago County was evacuated Saturday after a report of a suspicious device.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in Center City at around 5:45 p.m. One portion of the building was evacuated and the St. Paul Police Department Bomb Squad found and removed a suspicious device, which was ultimately found to be inactive.

A person of interest was identified and is in contact with law enforcement, though no formal arrests or charges have been announced. 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but it is not considered a public threat. 

