Skip to main content
Hazmat response to Minneapolis apartment after worker reported dizziness, nausea

Hazmat response to Minneapolis apartment after worker reported dizziness, nausea

The building was cleared, with no hazardous materials found.

Fairfax County, Flickr

The building was cleared, with no hazardous materials found.

A vacant apartment in Minneapolis was inspected and later cleared for hazardous materials after a maintenance crew member reported dizziness and nausea upon entering it.

Crews with the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to reports of possible hazardous materials in a vacant apartment on the 3700 block of Nicollet Avenue at around 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

Crews learned that a maintenance worker had recently reported feelings of dizziness and nausea shortly after entering a recently vacated unit.

The department's Hazardous Materials team brought a mobile lab to the scene to determine if there was any reason for concern.

After putting on protective clothing, crews made their way into the building and used detection devices to get readings on possible hazardous materials.

The team monitored the building, the unit in question and other units in the vicinity. All readings came back as negative. 

Next Up

Hazmat
MN News

Hazmat response to apartment building after worker reported dizziness, nausea

The building was cleared, with no hazardous materials found.

snow
MN Weather

Rain to snow Monday; where will bigger winter storm track next week?

Monday looks wet in the form of rain. Will the bigger system track too far south to impact Minnesota?

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 12.27.01 PM
MN News

Suspects charged in Duluth home invasion, stabbing that injured 3 strangers

The suspects were arrested after their vehicle became stuck in a snowbank.

unnamed
MN Property

Developer for Hamm's Brewery revamp in St. Paul officially approved

JB Vang Partners Inc. has proposed housing, commercial space and more for the area.

Ghosts S2 Ep1
TV, Movies and The Arts

Are people from Duluth two-faced? This CBS comedy thinks so

A couple from Duluth are featured on the season two premiere of the CBS show "Ghosts."

Arezzo Ristorante
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Arezzo Ristorante closing; says landlord 'refuses to renew lease'

The restaurant has been operating on the Minneapolis/Edina border since 2001.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 5.06.31 PM
MN News

Man found dead in snowbank following hit-and-run

The collision happened Thursday morning in south Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 4.22.20 PM
MN News

FBI investigating second south metro armed bank robbery Thursday

Two robberies happened hours apart in Apple Valley and Lakeville.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Man dies after being found shot in Minneapolis homeless encampment

A homicide investigation has been launched.

SuspectAppleValleyBankRobbery
MN News

Police: Armed Apple Valley bank robbery suspect at large

The suspect demanded money with a gun at the Huntington Bank off of Cedar Avenue.

image
TV, Movies and The Arts

Where national arts grants will reach in Minnesota in 2023

The National Endowment for the Arts has unveiled its first round of 2023 grant recipients.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 1.55.29 PM
MN News

Report of gun sparks police response to Humboldt High School

A St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson said no weapon was found Thursday.

Related

Screen Shot 2023-01-05 at 9.25.53 AM
MN News

Man dies in Minneapolis apartment building fire

He was found unconscious with burn injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 12.27.48 PM
MN Business

Apartments, brewery proposed for site of former Minneapolis lumberyard

The developer is proposing two buildings connected via skyway.

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 2.05.17 PM
MN News

Barbershop, apartments deemed 'uninhabitable' following fire

The building contains residential units and a barber shop.

Screen Shot 2021-10-11 at 9.10.52 AM
MN News

Fire at Minneapolis apartment building after car hits gas meter

The fire started after a car struck the apartment's outside gas meter.

Screen Shot 2021-02-23 at 1.27.32 PM
MN News

HAZMAT alert at Minneapolis' Federal Building after 'white powdery substance' found

The Minneapolis PD bomb squad is also at the scene.

2312 Lyndale Avenue South
MN News

ATF now investigating fire at Lyndale Avenue apartment building

It was the second fire at a vacant building owned by the same landlord that was being used by squatters in the past few months.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

One injured after leaping from burning vacant building in Minneapolis

Authorities say the building is known to be used by squatters.

Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 2.56.57 PM
MN News

Fire at vacant Loring Park apartments sends squatters running

There were no injuries reported.