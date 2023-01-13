Hazmat response to apartment building after worker reported dizziness, nausea

A vacant apartment in Minneapolis was inspected and later cleared for hazardous materials after a maintenance crew member reported dizziness and nausea upon entering it.

Crews with the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to reports of possible hazardous materials in a vacant apartment on the 3700 block of Nicollet Avenue at around 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

Crews learned that a maintenance worker had recently reported feelings of dizziness and nausea shortly after entering a recently vacated unit.

The department's Hazardous Materials team brought a mobile lab to the scene to determine if there was any reason for concern.

After putting on protective clothing, crews made their way into the building and used detection devices to get readings on possible hazardous materials.

The team monitored the building, the unit in question and other units in the vicinity. All readings came back as negative.