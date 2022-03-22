Skip to main content
Head-on crash in Minneapolis kills 1, injures another

Head-on crash in Minneapolis kills 1, injures another

A man in his late-40s was killed in the crash.

One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a head-on crash in Minneapolis. 

The collision happened just after 9:45 a.m. Monday on Hiawatha Avenue near E 26th St., according to Minneapolis police. Minneapolis Fire was first to the scene and were extricating one driver from a vehicle when Minneapolis PD arrived. 

The man who was extricated from his vehicle is described as being in his "late-40s." He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. 

The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his mid-70s, was hospitalized. His current condition is unknown.  

Police believe the man in his 40s was driving southbound on Hiawatha Avenue and crossed over the median and collided head-on with the northbound vehicle driven by the man in his 70s. 

"Investigators from the Minneapolis Traffic Investigations Unit responded to process the scene. Factors contributing to the crash are under investigation and yet to be determined," Minneapolis police said. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

