Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Head-on crash kills 1, injures 4 in western Wisconsin
Publish date:

Head-on crash kills 1, injures 4 in western Wisconsin

Road conditions were poor at the time of the crash.
Author:

Pixabay

Road conditions were poor at the time of the crash.

A head-on crash late Monday morning in western Wisconsin left one person dead and four others injured. 

According to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office, the collision happened at approximately 11:22 a.m. on State Trunk Highway 70 in Sand Lake Township, which is just east of the east-central Minnesota border with Wisconsin. 

The sheriff's report says the head-on crash involved a westbound Chrysler Town and Country minivan and an eastbound Honda Civic, with the driver of the Chrysler crossing over the centerline and causing the crash. 

The driver of the Honda Civic was trapped in the vehicle and later died after being extricated from the wreck. Four people in the Chrysler were injured, though their conditions have not been released. 

Three helicopters transported patients along with several ambulances, according to the sheriff. 

"It appeared that weather and road conditions were a factor in causing the crash," the sheriff's report says. It was snowing in the area at the time of the crash. 

No further information has been released. 

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Head-on crash kills 1, injures 4 in western Wisconsin

Road conditions were poor at the time of the crash.

Lambeau Field
MN Vikings

Vikings-Packers could be one of the coldest games in Lambeau history

Weather models are predicting wind chills well below zero.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 28

The latest in Minnesota.

Harry Welter resize
MN News

Former mayor was lying on driveway when deputy ran him over, officials say

The deputy was responding to a medical call and didn't see him, the sheriff's office said.

radio
MN Music and Radio

Former KOOL 108 host Sue Falls is coming back to Twin Cities radio

She'll start with classic rock station WDGY next week.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the chest in St. Paul

The shooting happened on the 900 block of Rice Street.

police lights
MN News

Edina police investigating after man was shot multiple times

The man's condition is not known.

dolores Alvarado
MN News

Charges: Man put bomb-like device outside Ramsey County courthouse

The device looked like an IED and forced the courthouse to be evacuated.

US bank columbia heights
MN News

Police: 2 people robbed US Bank in Columbia Heights

The suspects threatened the teller and demanded money.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 2
MN Weather

Most of Minnesota to see accumulating snow Tuesday

It won't be a lot in the Twin Cities, but definitely enough to make roads rough.

20211031_Vikings_Cowboys_REG08_294
MN Vikings

Vikings have refused to capitalize on bad quarterback play all season

Losing to a subpar Matthew Stafford was the latest missed opportunity

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Police launch criminal investigation into fire at Lake Minnetonka mansion

Two people were taken to the hospital.

Related

ambulance
MN News

2 dead, 4 injured in broadside crash on Highway 10 in central MN

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash Saturday morning.

ambulance
MN News

MN mother, 1-year-old baby killed in Iowa crash; 4 others injured

The 29-year-old woman was traveling with three children when the crash happened.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 1 critically injured in head-on crash on Highway 169

The State Patrol says driving impaired may have been a factor in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

2 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in Ham Lake Sunday

The head-on crash happened around 2:45 p.m.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Ham Lake

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

MN News

2 students die in rollover crash in western Wisconsin

Icy road conditions were likely a factor in the crash, authorities say.

ambulance
MN News

74-year-old killed in crash on slippery northern MN road

Investigators believe road conditions contributed to the crash.

MN News

1 killed, 9 injured in head-on crash involving bus near Big Lake

Bad weather made for poor road conditions at the time of the crash.