Head-on crash kills 1, injures 4 in western Wisconsin

A head-on crash late Monday morning in western Wisconsin left one person dead and four others injured.

According to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office, the collision happened at approximately 11:22 a.m. on State Trunk Highway 70 in Sand Lake Township, which is just east of the east-central Minnesota border with Wisconsin.

The sheriff's report says the head-on crash involved a westbound Chrysler Town and Country minivan and an eastbound Honda Civic, with the driver of the Chrysler crossing over the centerline and causing the crash.

The driver of the Honda Civic was trapped in the vehicle and later died after being extricated from the wreck. Four people in the Chrysler were injured, though their conditions have not been released.

Three helicopters transported patients along with several ambulances, according to the sheriff.

"It appeared that weather and road conditions were a factor in causing the crash," the sheriff's report says. It was snowing in the area at the time of the crash.

No further information has been released.