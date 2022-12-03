Head-on crash leaves two drivers dead in southeastern Minnesota

Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash in southeastern Minnesota Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on the 19600 block of Hwy. 26 in Jefferson Township, Houston County, just before 4 p.m., and involved an Infiniti G35 and Chevy Classic.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the southbound Infiniti collided with the northbound Chevy in the northbound lane.

The drivers of both cars, who were the only people in the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Alan Eldor Wunnecka, 60, of Brownsville, and the driver of the Infiniti was identified as James Paul Adducci, 42, of La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol says. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.