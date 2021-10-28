Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Headstones pushed over, smashed by vandals at cemetery in Alexandria
Headstones pushed over, smashed by vandals at cemetery in Alexandria

Police have released images of a vehicle they believe is connected to the case.
Alexandria Police Department

Police in Alexandria, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help find the person or people responsible for vandalizing a local cemetery.

The police department said the damage happened overnight at the Kinkead Cemetery between Thursday, Oct. 21 and Friday, Oct. 22, with officers noting that several headstones were pushed over, and some breaking as a result.

Earlier this week, police released an image of a vehicle that was in the area of the cemetery at the time of the vandalism, and are looking to speak with the driver.

Anyone with information should call Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631.

