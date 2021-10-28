Headstones pushed over, smashed by vandals at cemetery in Alexandria

Police in Alexandria, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help find the person or people responsible for vandalizing a local cemetery.

The police department said the damage happened overnight at the Kinkead Cemetery between Thursday, Oct. 21 and Friday, Oct. 22, with officers noting that several headstones were pushed over, and some breaking as a result.

Earlier this week, police released an image of a vehicle that was in the area of the cemetery at the time of the vandalism, and are looking to speak with the driver.

Alexandria Police Department

Anyone with information should call Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631.