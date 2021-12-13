MN hospitals take out full page ad: 'We're heartbroken. We're overwhelmed.'

Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Healthcare systems issue full page message in Minnesota newspapers: 'We're heartbroken. We're overwhelmed."
Presidents and CEOs of healthcare systems in the state stressed the severity of the current COVID-19 situation in a Sunday newspaper ad.
Bring Me The News via Pioneer Press

Minnesota healthcare systems are urging people to receive their COVID-19 vaccine and boosters as cases and hospitalizations continue to increase. 

In a Sunday advertisement in newspapers around the state, including the Pioneer Press and Star Tribune, leaders from healthcare systems across the state stressed the severity of the current COVID-19 situation in Minnesota.

Signing onto the ad were presidents and CEOs from North Memorial Health, CentraCare, Allina Health, Mayo Clinic, Hennepin Healthcare, Essentia Health, Fairview Health Services, Children’s Minnesota and Health Partners.

The ad is headlined “We’re heartbroken. We're overwhelmed.” As COVID-19 cases go up, hospital capacity tightens. As of last Thursday, 59 of 68 adult ICUs in the state were completely full, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. 

In fact, there were only 18 adult ICU staffed beds available statewide and a mere 7 pediatric ICU beds available in Minnesota. Overall, there are 1,678 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota as of Dec. 9, including 338 in intensive care. 

”How does this happen in 2021 一 almost two full years since this deadly pandemic began? How can we as a society stand by and watch people die when a simple shot could prevent a life-threatening illness?” the ad reads.

