HealthPartners lays out timeline for how unvaccinated workers will lose their jobs

September 29, 2021
HealthPartners lays out timeline for how those who don't get COVID vaccine will lose their job
Publish date:

HealthPartners lays out timeline for how those who don't get COVID vaccine will lose their job

The health care provider specified the consequences for not getting vaccinated in an email to staff on Tuesday.
Author:

Martino Gian, Wikimedia Commons

The health care provider specified the consequences for not getting vaccinated in an email to staff on Tuesday.

HealthPartners sent an email to staff on Tuesday explaining that if they do not get the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, they'll lose their job.

The provider and health insurance company announced the vaccine requirement on Aug. 5, when nearly 75% of all staff, including 98% of clinicians, were vaccinated against COVD-19. However, HealthPartners didn't share details of the consequences if someone doesn't get vaccinated by the Oct. 30 deadline. 

That changed Tuesday when Andrea M. Walsh, the president and CEO of HealthPartners, sent an email to staff, which was forwarded to Bring Me The News, "specifying the consequences" for people who don't get the vaccine by the end of the month.

"With our COVID-19 vaccine deadline a month away, and in light of the new Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) mandate that requires COVID-19 vaccination for employees of participating organizations, today we’re sharing two important updates about our colleague vaccination program," Walsh said in the email.

Those who do not get the COVID vaccine by Oct. 30 will begin an unpaid 30-day leave of absence, Walsh said. Anyone who is placed on leave can return to work if they get vaccinated or have an exemption, but at the end of the 30-day period, "colleagues who have not met the requirement will be deemed to have resigned."

Walsh says it is the company's hope "that all colleagues will participate in the program by the deadline."

In addition to specifying the consequences of not getting vaccinated, HealthPartners said it is offering "additional support" for those whose vaccination status is unknown, including resources to help address their questions and concerns about the vaccine.  

The majority of HealthPartners employees have already gotten the vaccine, with Walsh noting that now, nearly 83% of all staff, including nearly 99% of clinicians, are either fully or partially vaccinated. 

Walsh also thanked colleagues who received a medical or religious exemption for the vaccine. 

Walsh concluded the email by saying: 

"Our colleague vaccination program and your participation is an important step in keeping our patients, members and each other protected against the serious harms of COVID-19 and influenza. It takes each and every one of us to keep our communities safe, and you have stepped up in ways big and small to help us keep this commitment. Thank you for your continued partnership and dedication to the health of our members, patients and each other.

HealthPartners, which is based in Bloomington, is the "largest consumer-governed, nonprofit health care organization in the nation," according to its website. It has more than 300 care locations in Minnesota and western Wisconsin and employs more than 26,000 people, including more than 1,800 physicians.

Details on the HealthPartners vaccine requirement come as a handful of the health care workers in Minnesota have filed a federal lawsuit over such requirements. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The lawsuit, which about 190 health care workers filed on Monday in federal court against federal health officials and about 20 health care providers, including HealthPartners hospitals, says the lack of alternatives to getting vaccinated infringes on employees' rights.

The Minnesota Medical Association President Randy Rice told MPR News a loud minority is opposing vaccines, noting most in the medical community have already gotten the COVID vaccine. 

The American Medical Association, which encourages vaccines mandates to defeat the pandemic, in June released a survey that found 96% of physicians in the U.S. had already been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and 45% of those who hadn't did plan to get it, a news release said.

Next Up

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Coronavirus

HealthPartners lays out timeline for how unvaccinated workers will lose their jobs

The health care provider specified the consequences for not getting vaccinated in an email to staff on Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 9.09.59 AM
MN News

St. Cloud State student-athlete arrested over brutal assault of swimmer

The 20-year-old suspect is from Burnsville.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

2 dead, 3 injured in latest Minneapolis shootings

There have been 72 homicides in Minneapolis this year.

police lights
MN News

Major police chase of sex assault suspect armed with knife ends on Hwy. 65

There was numerous police squad cars involved in the chase.

Mounds view 7 - crime scene
MN News

Man, deputy involved in fatal Mounds View incident are identified

Officials have also identified the deputy involved.

FLickr - USFWS Midwest - white-tailed deer
MN News

CWD-positive farm in WI had shipped deer to 2 MN farms, DNR says

The Minnesota DNR's commissioner called the discovery "deeply concerning."

Dr Scott Jensen health freedom conference Sept 25 2021 screengrab
MN News

Dr. Scott Jensen continues to tout unproven ivermectin as treatment for COVID

The gubernatorial candidate suggested skeptics "get some worms and have them creep out of your anus."

west st paul menards robbery suspect - crop
MN News

Twin Cities Menards worker opens store, finds armed man demanding cash

The suspect was already in the store when the employee got there at 4:30 a.m.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Buy or sell the Minnesota Vikings as a true contender?

The schedule is daunting, but the Vikings have a chance to show the world that they're the real deal.

Pixabay - footballs stock
MN News

School board won't comment on 'police investigation' involving football team

The Proctor School Board chair stated their policy during Monday's board meeting.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed on I-94 may have been braking for animal

The crash closed I-94 in Wisconsin for three hours.

curl mesabi curling club
MN Sports

Curling Olympic trials will be held on the Iron Range instead of California

Mixed doubles curling has been moved to Minnesota over COVID-19 concerns.

Related

covid-19, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

How to book a COVID vaccine appointment in Minnesota

A guide to finding a vaccine appointment now that eligibility has opened up to those 16 and older.

Walz
MN News

Walz: New COVID vaccine 'accelerates' state's vaccine rollout timeline

The governor said Wednesday the state will "significantly beat" its goal to vaccinate 70% of people 65 and older by the end of March.

gov. tim walz
MN Coronavirus

Watch live: Walz lays out next steps in Minnesota's vaccine rollout

The news conference begins at 12:15 p.m.

Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
MN Coronavirus

4 MN hospitals reveal how many COVID patients are vaccinated, unvaccinated

Vaccines are working, though you can still get sick.

coronavirus, masks, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

CDC: Fully vaccinated people don't have to wear masks outside

The CDC updated its COVID-19 guidance for vaccinated people on Tuesday.

covid vaccine card
MN Coronavirus

Ellison, FBI warn against buying, selling fake COVID vaccination cards

These vaccination cards are currently the only real "proof" one has that they got the COVID-19 vaccine.

up-down
MN Coronavirus

Up-Down offering free tokens to people who show COVID vaccination card

The arcade bar is rewarding people for getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

HealthPartners to join Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine trial

The Minnesota health system will enroll 1,500 people in the trial.