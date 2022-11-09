Heavy church bell stolen from Minnesota cemetery chapel

Skip to main content
A church bell weighing around 1,000 lbs. has been stolen from a southern Minnesota cemetery chapel.

The bell has been reported missing from the Swan Lake Cemetery chapel in Dassel, Minn. since Oct. 15, according to Meeker County Chief Deputy Becky Howell.

Howell told Bring Me The News they don't have any leads as of Tuesday.

"It's really disappointing someone would do something like that," she said.

WCCO reported the bell was gifted to the Swan Lake Lutheran Church, which used to stand where the current chapel resides, in the 1900s. The building was later sold to the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, which inherited the bell.

Howell believes the bell had to be removed by "multiple people," noting its weight and large size.

Another similar incident happened in January, where a large bell was taken from a cemetery in Nicollet, Minnesota. The bell was later recovered and two people were arrested.

If anyone has any information regarding the bell's whereabouts, please call the sheriff's office at 320-693-5400.

