'Heavy' police response in Champlin was for missing child search

Champlin Police Department issued a statement explaining a "heavy police response" in the city at the weekend, explaining it was searching for a missing child.

The police department posted on its social media pages Sunday, saying it was doing so "in the interest of public information, and to quell any rumors" after local residents witnessed the large response on Saturday night.

It says officers were searching for a "vulnerable juvenile" with autism who had left home and "had a history of attempting to swim across the Mississippi River."

This prompted an hours-long search in the area of Mississippi Point Park on West River Road, near Highway 169, with agencies from multiple cities pulled in for the search.

Fortunately, the child was eventually found safe.

Among those involved in the search were the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Anoka Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Anoka Champlin Fire Department.