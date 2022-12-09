Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis.

A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.

Most of the roads south of the Twin Cities were covered or partially covered with snow during the 8 a.m. hour, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. That includes major roads such as I-35, I-90, and Hwy. 169.

A jackknifed semi could be seen on Interstate 35 in the southbound lanes, just north of Faribault, as well as another near the Minnesota-Iowa border.

Crashes and spinouts were spotted in Mankato, Lake Crystal, Rochester, Albert Lea and elsewhere.

The National Weather Service said the snow will gradually end Friday morning, with freezing drizzle set to follow on Saturday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation advised drivers to "slow down" who are driving in the southern part of the state.

To check out current road conditions across the state, click here.