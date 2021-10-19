October 19, 2021
Hell's Angels member who absconded gets 14 years for meth trafficking

Hell's Angels member who absconded gets 14 years for meth trafficking

The 39-year-old was sentenced this week.
A Hell's Angels member has been sentenced to prison for methamphetamine trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Justin Steven Schmitz, 39, sold "multiple pounds" of high-purity meth to an undercover officer for $6,000 per pound between April-July 2019. 

Schmitz pleaded guilty in August 2020 to one count of methamphetamine distribution. But then he absconded from a treatment center and fled to California, where he was a fugitive for nearly three months.

Schmitz, who is a member of the Minneapolis Chapter of the Hell’s Angels Motorcycle Club, was then caught and brought back to Minnesota. 

He was sentenced on Monday to 168 months (14 years) in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

