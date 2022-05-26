Skip to main content
Hennepin County Lt. Kellace McDaniel named Brooklyn Center police chief

Hennepin County Lt. Kellace McDaniel named Brooklyn Center police chief

McDaniel will officially begin his new job on Monday, June 27.

City of Brooklyn Center

McDaniel will officially begin his new job on Monday, June 27.

The City of Brooklyn Center has formally named Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Lt. Kellace McDaniel as its new chief of police. 

McDaniel, who has 25 years of law enforcement experience, was one of two finalists. He was picked over Kathy Hughes, the Robbinsdale Area School District director of security and former emergency communications director for the City of Minneapolis. 

“I’m excited to introduce Kellace McDaniel to the Brooklyn Center community as he has our confidence and support in this important role,” said City Manager Dr. Reginald Edwards.

McDaniel takes over a department that has been under a microscope since former officer Kim Potter fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021. Two days after the killing, then Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned after being urged to do so by the city council.

Gannon had said that he believed Potter meant to use her Taser on Wright, but pulled her gun instead, describing Wright's shooting as being the result of an "accidental discharge."

Gannon was replaced by Tony Gruenig on an interim basis, with McDaniel officially beginning with Brooklyn Center PD on June 27. 

According to a release, McDaniel supervises 57 deputies while overseeing the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Court Services Division. His past experience in law enforcement include community engagement, homeland security, investigations, and narcotics and violent offender task forces, among others. 

"Part of coming to this community, being a community engagement team advocate, is getting community policing and the community back together… it is very important," McDaniel is quoted in the release. "It's part of the healing process and we are all trying to heal... it has been a tough three years for everyone."

McDaniel received his degree in criminal justice from St. Cloud State University. 

Next Up

Kellace McDaniel
MN News

Kellace McDaniel named Brooklyn Center police chief

McDaniel will officially begin his new job on Monday, June 27.

Thompson Lake, West St Paul
MN News

Twin Cities lake reopens following toilet waste spill

About 70,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the lake in mid-May.

Lake Sturgeon
Minnesota Life

MN lake sturgeon spawning event marks first of its kind in over a century

Conservationists celebrate a huge milestone for the living fossil of the fish world.

Parking lot of Plymouth Target
MN News

Police: 18-year-old woman carjacked outside Plymouth Target

The armed carjacking occurred just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot Wednesday.

PennLakeNotes
MN News

St. Paul man pleads guilty to robbing Penn Lake Roast Beef, shooting owner

Devon Dwyane Reginald Glover, 22, shot Kevan Tran during the June 2020 robbery.

James Robert Hess.
MN News

Charges: Man shot brother in the eye, let his body decompose in camper

James Robert Hess faces second-degree murder charges for the shooting death of his brother, William Harold Hess Jr.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 26

The latest...

Christopher Payne and Kaley Wethern
MN News

Coupled charged after $75k worth of fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop

Christopher James Payne and Kaley Maria Wethern have been charged in the seizure.

Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 9.34.43 AM
MN News

Video: Plane with blown tire makes emergency landing at MSP Airport

An aviation enthusiast caught the moment on video.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

St. Paul man charged in online 'sextortion' scheme targeting at least 500 girls

Yue Vang, 31, was charged in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

Great Dane Rescue and Sanctuary
MN News

Emaciated Great Danes rescued after being found living in minivan

Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin posted that two of the dogs are in "rough condition" and "barely hanging on."

Screen Shot 2020-05-26 at 10.28.52 AM
MN News

2 years since George Floyd's killing, Biden signs exec order on policing

The signing comes on the second anniversary of Floyd's murder by police in south Minneapolis.

Related

kimberly potter
MN News

Brooklyn Center increases communication ahead of Potter's trial

The former officer is charged in the death of Daunte Wright. Her trial begins Tuesday with jury selection.

Brooklyn Center police, Daunte Wright
MN News

Brooklyn Center approves $1.3M public safety budget, including policing reforms

The city will use some money from the police department for the new programs.

Tim Gannon
MN News

Brooklyn Center police chief: 'Once we got pelted, we responded in kind'

The police presence will be enhanced Monday and beyond.

Tim Gannon
MN News

Brooklyn Center recommends firing police chief and officer who shot Daunte Wright

The new acting city manager will make the decision on Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2021-10-23 at 9.38.43 PM
MN News

1 dead after van crashes and lands on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Center

Northbound Highway 100 was shut down following the crash Saturday night.

Brooklyn Center unrest
MN News

Fatal police shooting sparks civil unrest in Brooklyn Center

A robust presence of police and National Guard will be seen Monday.

Screen Shot 2021-04-12 at 5.44.29 PM
MN News

Officer who shot Daunte Wright resigns, as does Brooklyn Center police chief

She confirmed her resignation on Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2021-04-12 at 11.53.10 AM
MN News

Pictures: Aftermath of unrest following fatal police shooting in Brooklyn Center

At least 20 businesses were damaged.