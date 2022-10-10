Skip to main content
Hennepin County: NFL incorrectly named US Bank Stadium as polling place

Ope!

Chad Davis, Flickr

The announcement by the NFL that U.S. Bank Stadium is one of 14 football stadiums across the country that will become polling places for November's mid-terms came as news to Hennepin County.

The county has issued a clarification to the NFL's weekend tweet, which identified the home of the Vikings as a polling site for the Nov. 8 election.

This, Hennepin County said, is incorrect, and U.S. Bank Stadium will not be a polling site for the mid-terms.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 12.32.44 PM

"Not sure how it came to be but, state, county, and city election officials work together to determine polling places several months before an election, giving voters ample time to make a plan to cast their ballot," a county spokesperson told Bring Me The News.

"A recent tweet from the NFL incorrectly named US Bank Stadium as a polling place in the City of Minneapolis. The stadium was not identified as a polling place in this year’s election planning and will not be a polling place on November 8."

A spokesperson for the NFL said that the infographic tweeted on Saturday "was inaccurate and is being corrected."

"U.S. Bank Stadium is a backup polling location if needed," it added.

You can find your local polling place for Minnesota right here.

