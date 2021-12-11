Hennepin County Sheriff charged with DWI, three other offenses

Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson charged with DWI, three other offenses
The sheriff was involved in a rollover crash on his way back from a conference in Alexandria.
Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Hennepin County Sheriff's David Hutchinson has been charged with four offenses, including DWI, following a rollover crash on I-94 near Alexandria this week.

The Douglas County Attorney's Office confirmed that Hutchinson, of Bloomington, is facing four misdemeanor charges after he drank alcohol before being involved in a rollover crash five miles east of I-94 in the early hours of Wednesday.

The charges he's facing:

  • 4th-degree DWI
  • Operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 within two hours
  • Carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol

Hutchinson gave a blood alcohol reading of 0.13, above the state's legal limit of 0.08.

A 4th-degree DWI charge is levied if an offense involves "no aggravating factors," is typically the person's first DWI, and their blood alcohol level is less than 0.16.

The sheriff suffered three broken ribs and head and hip injuries in the crash, and was treated at Alomere Hospital in Alexandria.

It was at the hospital that a State Trooper obtained a warrant and collected a urine sample from Hutchinson.

Hutchinson later admitted to drinking prior to getting behind the wheel, having attended a Minnesota Sheriff’s Association conference in Alexandria, at which there was a cash bar.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Hutchinson was the only person in his vehicle, which is Hennepin County-owned, and was also wearing a seatbelt.

police lights
MN News

Student arrested after portraying active shooter drill 'as an actual event' on social media

It happened Friday in Pine County, Minnesota.

edina - carjacking suspect images - 2021.12.10
MN News

New photos of Edina carjacking suspects, vehicle release

Police say 4 teens tried to take an occupied vehicle "by force" in the Lunds & Byerlys parking lot.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 2
MN Weather

Twin Cities traffic update: A growing number of incidents

Roads are either fully or partially snow-covered throughout the area.

state patrol semi hay bale crash 12-10-21
MN News

Photos: Semi hauling dozens of hay bales tips, blocking highway

The semi was trying to turn onto the highway when it happened.

Screen Shot 2021-12-10 at 2.54.51 PM
MN News

Missing woman last seen at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park

She was last seen at the bowling alley on Dec. 4.

unsplash car snow
Minnesota Life

List: Snow emergencies declared in the Twin Cities metro

Here's the latest based on Friday's heavy snowstorm.

Delta
Travel

Delta makes major change to SkyMiles program, angering travelers

Those who fly with Delta's cheapest fares will no longer receive miles.

Associate wearing PPE 2
MN Consumer

Report details MN Amazon workers' high injury rates, pay gaps

The report calls on the state to take action to protect Amazon's warehouse workers.

Foot Lake willmar Greg Gjerdingen Flickr
Minnesota Life

MN lakes have 2 fewer weeks of ice cover versus 50 years ago

You can blame climate change for the loss of this ice fishing time.

Screen Shot 2021-12-10 at 12.07.18 PM
MN News

Interstate 35 blocked by crash involving semis near Faribault

Road conditions will deteriorate throughout the day.

The search involved several local public safety agencies, including a State Patrol helicopter unit and a K9 team.
MN News

37-year-old man found dead in central Minnesota

The man's body was discovered just after 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.

