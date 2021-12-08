Hennepin Co. Sheriff injured in rollover, admits to drinking beforehand

Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Hennepin County Sheriff injured in I-94 rollover, admits to drinking beforehand
Updated:
Original:

Hennepin County Sheriff injured in I-94 rollover, admits to drinking beforehand

The sheriff, in a statement, called it an "inexcusable decision."
Author:

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff, in a statement, called it an "inexcusable decision."

Hennepin County Sheriff David "Hutch" Hutchinson was injured after crashing a county vehicle early Wednesday, with the sheriff himself admitting he was drinking prior to the wreck.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on I-94 about 5 miles east of Alexandria, the Minnesota State Patrol said Wednesday. Deputies responded to the single-vehicle rollover and found the driver, Hutchinson, suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He was taken via ambulance to Alomere Hospital.

The State Patrol said deputies "suspected impairment," so got a warrant to obtain a urine sample. 

But Hutchinson, in a statement released shortly after the State Patrol's alert, admitted to drinking alcohol prior to getting behind the wheel, apologizing and calling it an "inexcusable decision."

"As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer in Hennepin County, I am held to a higher standard. I regret the choice I made and apologize to the citizens I serve, the staff I work with, and the friends and family who support me," he said. "I take full responsibility for my actions and am prepared to accept the consequences of my poor decision." 

Hutchinson added he is "relieved' nobody else was injured in the crash, and said he will "immediately address [his[ personal issues surrounding alcohol and seek the help I need" as he continues to serve as sheriff.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said Hutchinson was in Alexandria for the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association conference.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The vehicle involved belongs to Hennepin County, the State Patrol said, adding Hutchinson was the only person inside at the time of the crash.

Criminal charges are possible as the crash is being investigated as a possible DUI, pending results from the urine sample as well as a review from the Douglas County Attorney's Office, according to the State Patrol. 

Hutchinson, who lives in Bloomington, was elected as Hennepin County Sheriff in November 2018. 

Next Up

Kjellberg booking photo crop
MN News

Charges: Parking dispute, scuffle preceded fatal stabbing

The suspect said he was upset about neighbors and their friends regularly parking on his property.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin Co. Sheriff injured in rollover, admits to drinking beforehand

The sheriff, in a statement, called it an "inexcusable decision."

CDC - vaccine band aid
MN Coronavirus

COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in MN dominated by unvaccinated

The latest figures from October show a disproportionate number of deaths among the unvaccinated.

Jaxon Howard
MN Sports

Top MN football recruit Jaxon Howard to announce college decision

He's the son of former Minnesota Viking Willie Howard.

18 wheeler - tractor trailer - semi truck
MN News

MN trucking firm that used 'strength tests' to screen out women drivers to pay $500K

The company will pay $500,000 and offer jobs to the women it discriminated against.

mpd suspect 12.3.21 - 1 - CROP
MN News

On-the-run man charged with murder in fatal shooting at gas station

The suspect hasn't been arrested, and court documents say he poses a risk to public safety.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 8

The latest details from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 9.27.07 AM
MN News

Couple ending festive lights display after dispute with sheriff over trespassing

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald addressed complaints from over the summer on Facebook Saturday.

st louis co missing person terry - edit
MN News

MN man, 60, still missing despite 'extensive search efforts'

Local authorities are now asking for the public's help locating the man.

uncle sven's
MN Shopping

Beloved Uncle Sven's Comic Shoppe in St. Paul closes after 39 years

The hallway-sized shop with "a big heart" closed in late November.

Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 9.07.03 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Weird Al' Yankovic to perform in 3 Minnesota cities in the summer

The singer will make stops in Duluth, Mankato and Minneapolis.

dual citizen brewing
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul brewery to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Staff will also be required to wear masks and test negative for COVID.

Related

Sheriff David Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin County Sheriff on recent gun violence: 'It has to stop'

It's been a bloody month in the Twin Cities.

Lt. Kent M. Vnuk
MN Lifestyle

Hennepin Co. sheriff's lieutenant mourned after unexpected death

"Lt. Kent Vnuk was a colleague, leader, and most importantly a friend to so many."

Flickr - June 4 2021 protestors uptown Winston Smith shooting - Chad Davis
MN News

Ramsey Co. deputies on US Marshals task force will now use body cameras

The change to policy comes amid increased scrutiny following the law enforcement shooting of Winston Smith.

Flickr - Lake Minnetonka boat - Greg Gjerdingen
MN News

Notable uptick in BWIs on Lake Minnetonka over 4th of July weekend

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota DNR provided BWI figures.

Screen Shot 2020-12-31 at 3.58.03 PM
MN News

Sheriff defends search of shooting victim's family home

Dolal Idd was fatally shot in a confrontation with Minneapolis police.

MN News

1 person seriously injured in I-94 rollover

ambulance
MN News

Sheriff: Litchfield man killed in crash had sped away from fender bender

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 in Hennepin County.

Flickr - Hennepin Island Park - Jason Riedy
MN News

Human remains found in Mississippi River in Minneapolis

It is unknown at this point if these remains may be connected to the case of Adam Johnson.