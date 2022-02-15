Here are MN's newly drawn Congressional Districts

Skip to main content

Here are Minnesota's newly drawn Congressional Districts for 2022

2012 vs 2022 MN redistricting maps labeled

The monthslong process to redraw Minnesota's eight Congressional Districts based on the most recent census results is now complete.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch on Tuesday unveiled the 2022 map, with some voters now finding themselves in a different Congressional District — meaning they will vote for, and be represented by, someone new in the U.S. House.

The three largest districts by land area remain largely the same, with shifting borders in some spots. The 8th Congressional District pushes further west, swallowing up more of Beltrami County and Clearwater County; the 7th widens through its midsection, grabbing Morrison County and more of Stearns; and the 1st now comprises Goodhue and Wabasha counties along the Mississippi River.

The latter has a significant impact on the seven-county Twin Cities metro. Here's a close-up of that region:

metro resdistricting comparison 2022-2012

The 2nd Congressional District — which has seen incredibly tight races between Rep. Angie Craig and Republicans Jason Lewis and Tyler Kistner in the past two Congressional elections — no longer stretches into southeast Minnesota, and instead dips down into Le Sueur and Rice counties.

Carver County, meanwhile, ends up almost entirely in the 6th Congressional District, after one corner remained in the 3rd Congressional District over the past decade. (The 6th loses a portion of Washington County, however.)

The political implications aren't yet clear.

Statements released by lawmakers and state party units after the map's release generally remained neutral, with most noting it will take time to analyze the maps and draw conclusions. 

Rep. Craig however, whose 2nd Congressional District shifted its geography significantly, said she will run for re-election in the newly drawn district, with Republican Kistner announcing plans to oppose her. 

A five-person special panel, appointed by the Minnesota Supreme Court, redrew these Congressional boundaries after the state Legislature failed to approve its own such maps.

The panel also released a reconfigured legislative map, dividing the state into 67 distinct districts to be used in Minnesota Senate races (with each of those divided in two for Minnesota House races). You can view that map here.

Next Up

Apple Valley Minnesota solar installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

New Year, New Round of Solar Incentives for Minnesotans

Funding for 2022 solar rebates is replenished, but limited to first come, first served

Screen Shot 2022-02-15 at 10.26.13 AM
MN News

Image of suspect vehicle in fatal shooting of innocent father released

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information.

2012 vs 2022 MN redistricting maps labeled
MN News

Here are MN's newly drawn Congressional Districts

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

How the Vikings can get Jefferson to put up Kupp numbers

Kevin O'Connell will inherit another elite receiving weapon in Minnesota

jack albert - alexandria hockey
Minnesota Life

Hockey community shows support for 10-year-old MN boy with cancer

He was diagnosed last month with an aggressive form of cancer.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Schefter: Vikings 'are planning' to introduce Kevin O'Connell Thursday

The Vikings have yet to confirm O'Connell as their new head coach.

kelvington ROCORI Facebook
MN News

Superintendent of district that is subject of racism lawsuit will resign

The ROCORI School Board approved his upcoming resignation during a Monday meeting.

Eagle cam KSTP
TV, Movies and The Arts

Eagles get frisky on DNR camera, KSTP anchors can't stop laughing

Anything can happen on live TV, folks.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 15

Hospitalizations decreased significantly over the weekend.

Claude Giroux
MN Wild

Report: Giroux prefers Avs; Wild or Blues would be 'acceptable'

Minnesota has a better cap space situation than the Avs and Blues.

1024px-Rage_Against_The_Machine
TV, Movies and The Arts

Rage Against the Machine concert rescheduled — again

Fans will have to wait until 2023.

Paul Allen
MN Wild

KFAN's Paul Allen set to make NHL debut calling Wild games

Allen will call a pair of games during a Wild road trip in March.

Related

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

Report reveals details about ethics investigation into Rep. Hagedorn

The congressman described the report's findings as "unfounded conclusions."

Screen Shot 2020-10-26 at 3.49.05 PM
Elections 2020

Election 2020 preview: Minnesota's 6th Congressional district

Democrat Tawnja Zahradka challenges three-term Rep. Tom Emmer in the heavily Republican district.

CraigKistner
Congressional elections

Election 2020 preview: Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District

Democrat freshman Rep. Angie Craig  vies against Republican Tyler Kistner

rep nolan west mn house
MN News

MN rep. says he was 'assaulted' at activist group's public meeting

The Republican said a man grabbed his arms and yanked him from the room.

kim crockett facebook sos
MN News

Republican who doubts 2020 election results wants to oversee MN elections

Kim Crockett announced she is running for Secretary of State in 2022.

MN News

Sixth district congressional race starts shaping up

joe biden oct 2020 - GPA PHoto Archive, Flickr
MN News

At GOP gubernatorial debate, all 5 candidates cast doubt on Biden's win

Each of the Republican hopefuls, without evidence, sowed doubt about the 2020 election.

CD4
Congressional elections

Election 2020 preview: Minnesota's 4th Congressional District

In the 4th District, Republican challenger Gene Rechtzigel will take on incumbent Betty McCollum.