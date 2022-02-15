Here are MN's newly drawn Congressional Districts

The monthslong process to redraw Minnesota's eight Congressional Districts based on the most recent census results is now complete.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch on Tuesday unveiled the 2022 map, with some voters now finding themselves in a different Congressional District — meaning they will vote for, and be represented by, someone new in the U.S. House.

The three largest districts by land area remain largely the same, with shifting borders in some spots. The 8th Congressional District pushes further west, swallowing up more of Beltrami County and Clearwater County; the 7th widens through its midsection, grabbing Morrison County and more of Stearns; and the 1st now comprises Goodhue and Wabasha counties along the Mississippi River.

The latter has a significant impact on the seven-county Twin Cities metro. Here's a close-up of that region:

The 2nd Congressional District — which has seen incredibly tight races between Rep. Angie Craig and Republicans Jason Lewis and Tyler Kistner in the past two Congressional elections — no longer stretches into southeast Minnesota, and instead dips down into Le Sueur and Rice counties.

Carver County, meanwhile, ends up almost entirely in the 6th Congressional District, after one corner remained in the 3rd Congressional District over the past decade. (The 6th loses a portion of Washington County, however.)

The political implications aren't yet clear.

Statements released by lawmakers and state party units after the map's release generally remained neutral, with most noting it will take time to analyze the maps and draw conclusions.

Rep. Craig however, whose 2nd Congressional District shifted its geography significantly, said she will run for re-election in the newly drawn district, with Republican Kistner announcing plans to oppose her.

A five-person special panel, appointed by the Minnesota Supreme Court, redrew these Congressional boundaries after the state Legislature failed to approve its own such maps.

The panel also released a reconfigured legislative map, dividing the state into 67 distinct districts to be used in Minnesota Senate races (with each of those divided in two for Minnesota House races). You can view that map here.