Skip to main content
Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 11

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 11

The latest report includes the death of a teenager between the age of 15-19.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

The latest report includes the death of a teenager between the age of 15-19.

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 678 newly reported cases and seven newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,447. 

Among the newly reported deaths is a teenager, between the ages of 15-19, from Ramsey County. Of the course of the pandemic, five people aged 15-19 have died of COVID-19. There have been a total of nine deaths for people aged 0-19 in Minnesota. 

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, April 8. Data from the weekend will be provided in Tuesday's report. 

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 81% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and the remaining 18% (as of April 4) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Hospitalizations

Through April 8, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 201 – up from the 200 reported on April 7. Of those hospitalized, 31 people are in intensive care (up from 29) and 170 are in non-ICU care (down from 171).

ICU admissions are at their lowest since mid-July 2021 and non-ICU admissions are the lowest they have been since the beginning of August 2021.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of April 10, the state reported that 3,900,266 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,691,191 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,552,017 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 41%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.1%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 26%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 40%
  • 50-64: 56%
  • 65+: 82%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 2,552,017 (up from 3,898,715)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 2,552,017 (up from 3,689,010)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,552,017
  • Positive cases: 1,433,898 (up from 1,433,225)
  • Reinfection cases: 63,346
  • Deaths: 12,447 – 240 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,440)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,417,407 (up from 1,416,888)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Next Up

14705392355_7d5d9444ab_k
MN Travel

Hwy. 55 work to cause disruption between Minneapolis, Inver Grove Heights

The road and bridge replacement project won't be finished till the fall.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 11

The latest report includes the death of a teenager between the age of 15-19.

Prince
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis block party set for June to unveil massive Prince mural

The block party and mural unveiling will happen in early June.

Pitbull
MN Music and Radio

Pitbull feat. Iggy Azalea to play Grandstand at 2022 State Fair

The Latin megastar will play the opening Sunday.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Tornadoes, blizzard possible with huge storm set to arrive Tuesday

"Of greatest concern is the increasing risk of severe weather, including the chance for tornadoes, Tuesday evening," says the NWS Twin Cities.

Ice crash Minnetonka
MN News

Water rescue team needs rescuing after its hovercraft overturns

The crew was on a training operation at the time.

police lights squad car
MN News

Charges: St. Louis Park man lunged at woman, baby with knife

Clyde Mutanga has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault.

Phoutthasa Prathane
MN News

'Armed and dangerous' Pelican Rapids shooting suspect on the run

Authorities have told members of the public not to approach him.

police tape
MN News

Minneapolis homicide victims identified by medical examiner

The homicides were the 19th and 20th of the year in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-04-10 at 10.28.12 AM
MN News

Pedestrian struck by driver on Central Avenue in Columbia Heights

The crash occurred near the intersection of Central Avenue Northeast and 45th Avenue Northeast Saturday night.

EC3ACLQWwAAqVtd
TV, Movies and The Arts

Beloved southeast Minnesota sportscaster Pat Lund dies

A cause of death has not been announced.

Minnesota Aurora
MN Sports

Minnesota Aurora unveils kits for 2022 season

The women's professional soccer team will debut in May.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 4

The latest hospitalization numbers show a slight increase in COVID admissions.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, March 28

Two more people aged in their 30s were reported among the newest COVID-19 deaths.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 8

The latest wastewater data shows that 81% of samples in the 7-county metro are the BA.2 strain of the omicron variant.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 5

The latest from the state health department.

US Secretary of Defense COVID vaccine flickr
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 for Wednesday, April 6

The latest in Minnesota's ongoing surveillance of COVID-19.

covid, vaccine, booster shots
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 1

The latest from the Minnesota Department of Health.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 7

Wastewater data in the metro says the BA.2 strain of the omicron variant accounts for 71% of all samples.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 11

ICU admissions for COVID-19 are the lowest they've been since July 2021.