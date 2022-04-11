Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 11

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 678 newly reported cases and seven newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,447.

Among the newly reported deaths is a teenager, between the ages of 15-19, from Ramsey County. Of the course of the pandemic, five people aged 15-19 have died of COVID-19. There have been a total of nine deaths for people aged 0-19 in Minnesota.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, April 8. Data from the weekend will be provided in Tuesday's report.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 81% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and the remaining 18% (as of April 4) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Hospitalizations

Through April 8, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 201 – up from the 200 reported on April 7. Of those hospitalized, 31 people are in intensive care (up from 29) and 170 are in non-ICU care (down from 171).

ICU admissions are at their lowest since mid-July 2021 and non-ICU admissions are the lowest they have been since the beginning of August 2021.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of April 10, the state reported that 3,900,266 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,691,191 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,552,017 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 41%

12-15: 66%

16-17: 69%

18-49: 73%

50-64: 81%

65+: 96%

Total population: 70.1%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 37%

12-15: 62%

16-17: 65%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 93%

Total population: 66.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

5-11: 37%

12-15: 26%

16-17: 31%

18-49: 40%

50-64: 56%

65+: 82%

Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 2,552,017 (up from 3,898,715)

2,552,017 (up from 3,898,715) People who have completed vaccine series: 2,552,017 (up from 3,689,010)

2,552,017 (up from 3,689,010) People up to date with their vaccine series : 2,552,017

: 2,552,017 Positive cases: 1,433,898 (up from 1,433,225)

1,433,898 (up from 1,433,225) Reinfection cases : 63,346

: 63,346 Deaths: 12,447 – 240 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,440)

12,447 – 240 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,440) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,417,407 (up from 1,416,888)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.