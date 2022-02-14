Skip to main content
Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, February 14

Hospitalizations appear on track to dip below 1,000 for the first time in months.

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 4,338 newly reported cases and 33 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,830.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11. Data from the weekend will be included in Tuesday's update. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Feb. 4) was 12.5%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Feb. 11, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,010 – down from the 1,052 reported on Feb. 10. Of those hospitalized, 150 people are in intensive care (down from 153) and 860 are in non-ICU care (down from 899).

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 62 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 55 on Feb. 10 – and 27 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from 24 on Feb. 10. 

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Feb. 10, the state reported that 3,864,569 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,627,705 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,101,393 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 39%
  • 12-15: 65%
  • 16-17: 68%
  • 18-49: 72%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 33%
  • 12-15: 60%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 65.2%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 18,410,887 (up from 18,367,211)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,864,569 (up from 3,862,952)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,627,705 (up from 3,624,526)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 2,101,393 (up from 2,096,870)
  • Positive cases: 1,392,731 (up from 1,388,401)
  • Reinfection cases: 56,053 (up from 55,592)
  • Deaths: 11,830 – 160 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 11,797)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,356,572 (up from 1,349,520)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

