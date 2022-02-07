Skip to main content
Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, February 7

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, February 7

The test positivity rate is down to 16.7%, which is still very high but significantly down from the late-January peak of 23.7%.

Credit: CDC/ James Gathany

The test positivity rate is down to 16.7%, which is still very high but significantly down from the late-January peak of 23.7%.

Monday's Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 5,829 newly reported cases and 35 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,634.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4. Data from the weekend will be provided in Tuesday's update. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Jan. 28) was 16.7%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Feb. 4, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,239 – down from the 1,260 reported on Feb. 3. Of those hospitalized, 199 people are in intensive care (up from 194) and 1,040 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,066).

ICU COVID admissions rose to 374 on Dec. 16 and have been trending down ever since.

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 44 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 45 on Feb. 3 – and 27 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from 17 on Feb. 3.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Feb. 3, the state reported that 3,852,946 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,610,146 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,070,283 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 65%
  • 16-17: 68%
  • 18-49: 72%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 31%
  • 12-15: 60%
  • 16-17: 63%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 64.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 18,179,549 (up from 18,136,053)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,852,946 (up from 3,850,437)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,610,146 (up from 3,606,932)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 2,070,283 (up from 2,063,909)
  • Positive cases: 1,364,884 (up from 1,359,058)
  • Reinfection cases: 53,380 (up from 52,753)
  • Deaths: 11,634 – 150 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 11,599)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,314,053 (up from 1,303,961)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

