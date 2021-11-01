Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 1
Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 1

The latest from MDH.
U.S. Navy/Jonathan Berlier via Flickr

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 2,857 newly reported cases and 25 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,694. 

And for the first time, the state is providing reinfection cases, meaning a person has been infected with the coronavirus more than once. Monday's reported included 7,597 reinfection cases, which represent the entirety of the pandemic. 

"As of Nov. 1, Minnesota has had 8,184 instances of reinfections since the start of the pandemic. Of that total number, 587 were already included in the state’s case total as separate cases due to discrepancies in matching people with multiple tests. Including the remaining 7,597 reinfections in the case overview pushes today’s case figure to 10,454 — 7,597 are the reinfections being added and 2,857 are new cases."

As of Oct. 28, the state reported that 3,468,379 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,306,034 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 401,424 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 59%
  • 16-17: 63%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 95%
  • Total population: 62.3%

59.4% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 70.3% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 29, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 908 – down from 915 reported Friday. Of those hospitalized, 214 people are in intensive care and 694 were in general hospital care.

Hospital capacity remains tight in parts of Minnesota, especially the metro area.

Screen Shot 2021-11-01 at 10.45.53 AM

Testing and positivity rates.

The 2,857 positive results in Monday's update were from 40,531 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 7.04%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 13,649,457 (up from 13,609,119)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,468,379 (up from 3,466,097)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,306,034 (up from 3,300,397)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 401,424 (up from 374,090)
  • Positive cases: 797,984 (up from 787,550)
  • Reinfection cases: 8,184
  • Deaths: 8,694 – 501 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,669)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 768,921 (up from 758,496)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

