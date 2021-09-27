Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, September 27

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Note: Today's update includes data from Friday. Data from Saturday and Sunday will be included in Tuesday's COVID-19 update.

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 2,803 new cases and 22 newly reported deaths, all 22 happening this month, including a person aged 30-34 from Hennepin County.

The state's death toll is 8,098 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 57.2% (4,624) were residents of long-term care.

As of Sept. 23, the state reported that 3,389,798 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,217,061 people have completed the vaccine series. The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

12-15: 53%

16-17: 59%

18-49: 63%

50-64: 75%

65+: 91%

Total population: 61%

57.8% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 68.4% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Sept. 24, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 755 (down from the 752 reported Friday). Of those hospitalized, 212 people are in intensive care and 543 were in general hospital care.

Here's how many people are hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

Metro: 115 ICU, 301 non-ICU

Central: 32 ICU, 61 non-ICU

Southeast: 27 ICU, 50 non-ICU

Northeast: 16 ICU, 41 non-ICU

Northwest: 10 ICU, 18 non-ICU

South Central: 7 ICU, 47 non-ICU

Southwest: 3 ICU, 11 non-ICU

West Central: 2 ICU, 14 non-ICU

Testing and positivity rates.

The 2,803 positive results in Monday's update were from 48,433 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 5.78%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 7.19%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 12,327,958 (up from 12,279,464)

12,327,958 (up from 12,279,464) People tested: 5,542,899 (up from 5,516,128)

5,542,899 (up from 5,516,128) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,389,798 (up from 3,386,985)

3,389,798 (up from 3,386,985) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,217,061 (up from 3,213,208)

3,217,061 (up from 3,213,208) Positive cases: 699,966 (up from 697,182)

699,966 (up from 697,182) Deaths: 8,098 – 463 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,076)

8,098 – 463 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,076) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 672,634 (up from 669,772)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.