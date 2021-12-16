Here's a list of the highest wind gusts in Minnesota
The historic storm system that brought winter storm, severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings to Minnesota on Wednesday has exited the region, but not before leaving behind a laundry list of damage reports and dangerous travel conditions.
All of the crazy weather was partially a product of an incredibly strong low-pressure system that resulted in hurricane force winds – 75+ mph – in more than 55 locations across Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Some of the hurricane force gusts weren't even connected to a thunderstorm, like the 78 mph gust measured in Redwood Falls, Minnesota.
Gusts were so strong that there were multiple reports of semis being blown over, including near New Ulm and Winona. A possible tornado did major damage in Hartfield, Minnesota.
Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!
Here are the 20 highest wind gusts recorded in Minnesota Wednesday into Thursday, many of which were not associated with a thunderstorm.
- 85 mph - Plainview
- 84 mph - Mabel, Harmony
- 83 mph - Grand Meadow
- 79 mph - Elkton
- 78 mph - Redwood Falls
- 77 mph - Rochester, Stewartville, Jackson
- 75 mph - Morristown
- 74 mph - Eyota
- 73 mph - Dexter
- 72 mph - Kasson
- 70 mph - Fairmont, Dodge Center, Blue Earth
- 68 mph - Elko New Market, Wanamingo
- 64 mph - Worthington
- 63 mph - Eden Prairie, Kellogg
- 65 mph - Stewartville
- 62 mph - Cottage Grove, Mankato, Owatonna, St. James, Eagle Lake
- 61 mph - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Miesville
- 60 mph - Olivia, Waseca, Lake City, Preston, Cannon Falls, New Ulm, Austin, Conger, Lakefield, Twin Lakes
- 59 mph - Hutchinson, Jordan, Red Wing
- 58 mph - Prior lake, Richfield, Randolph, Windom, Madelia
You can find more storm reports and wind reports from the NWS here. The NWS Twin Cities and La Crosse have also listed some of the highest reports they received, and you can see them in the tweets below.