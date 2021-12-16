Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Here's a list of the highest wind gusts in Minnesota
Some incredible non-thunderstorm wind gusts were measured.
Credit: Adam Klavetter

The historic storm system that brought winter storm, severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings to Minnesota on Wednesday has exited the region, but not before leaving behind a laundry list of damage reports and dangerous travel conditions. 

All of the crazy weather was partially a product of an incredibly strong low-pressure system that resulted in hurricane force winds – 75+ mph – in more than 55 locations across Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Some of the hurricane force gusts weren't even connected to a thunderstorm, like the 78 mph gust measured in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. 

Gusts were so strong that there were multiple reports of semis being blown over, including near New Ulm and Winona. A possible tornado did major damage in Hartfield, Minnesota

Here are the 20 highest wind gusts recorded in Minnesota Wednesday into Thursday, many of which were not associated with a thunderstorm. 

  1. 85 mph - Plainview
  2. 84 mph - Mabel, Harmony
  3. 83 mph - Grand Meadow
  4. 79 mph - Elkton
  5. 78 mph - Redwood Falls
  6. 77 mph - Rochester, Stewartville, Jackson
  7. 75 mph - Morristown
  8. 74 mph - Eyota
  9. 73 mph - Dexter
  10. 72 mph - Kasson
  11. 70 mph - Fairmont, Dodge Center, Blue Earth
  12. 68 mph - Elko New Market, Wanamingo
  13. 64 mph - Worthington
  14. 63 mph - Eden Prairie, Kellogg
  15. 65 mph - Stewartville
  16. 62 mph - Cottage Grove, Mankato, Owatonna, St. James, Eagle Lake
  17. 61 mph - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Miesville
  18. 60 mph - Olivia, Waseca, Lake City, Preston, Cannon Falls, New Ulm, Austin, Conger, Lakefield, Twin Lakes
  19. 59 mph - Hutchinson, Jordan, Red Wing
  20. 58 mph - Prior lake, Richfield, Randolph, Windom, Madelia

You can find more storm reports and wind reports from the NWS here. The NWS Twin Cities and La Crosse have also listed some of the highest reports they received, and you can see them in the tweets below. 

