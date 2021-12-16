Here's a list of the highest wind gusts in Minnesota

The historic storm system that brought winter storm, severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings to Minnesota on Wednesday has exited the region, but not before leaving behind a laundry list of damage reports and dangerous travel conditions.

All of the crazy weather was partially a product of an incredibly strong low-pressure system that resulted in hurricane force winds – 75+ mph – in more than 55 locations across Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Some of the hurricane force gusts weren't even connected to a thunderstorm, like the 78 mph gust measured in Redwood Falls, Minnesota.

Gusts were so strong that there were multiple reports of semis being blown over, including near New Ulm and Winona. A possible tornado did major damage in Hartfield, Minnesota.

Here are the 20 highest wind gusts recorded in Minnesota Wednesday into Thursday, many of which were not associated with a thunderstorm.

85 mph - Plainview 84 mph - Mabel, Harmony 83 mph - Grand Meadow 79 mph - Elkton 78 mph - Redwood Falls 77 mph - Rochester, Stewartville, Jackson 75 mph - Morristown 74 mph - Eyota 73 mph - Dexter 72 mph - Kasson 70 mph - Fairmont, Dodge Center, Blue Earth 68 mph - Elko New Market, Wanamingo 64 mph - Worthington 63 mph - Eden Prairie, Kellogg 65 mph - Stewartville 62 mph - Cottage Grove, Mankato, Owatonna, St. James, Eagle Lake 61 mph - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Miesville 60 mph - Olivia, Waseca, Lake City, Preston, Cannon Falls, New Ulm, Austin, Conger, Lakefield, Twin Lakes 59 mph - Hutchinson, Jordan, Red Wing 58 mph - Prior lake, Richfield, Randolph, Windom, Madelia

You can find more storm reports and wind reports from the NWS here. The NWS Twin Cities and La Crosse have also listed some of the highest reports they received, and you can see them in the tweets below.