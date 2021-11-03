Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Here's how to book a COVID vaccination for kids ages 5-11
Updated:
Original:

Here's how to book a COVID vaccination for kids ages 5-11

More than 1,100 providers will be offering the vaccine in Minnesota.
Author:

Credit: Maryland National Guard via Flickr

More than 1,100 providers will be offering the vaccine in Minnesota.

Health care providers across the state of Minnesota have opened up appointments so kids ages 5-11 can get the COVID-19 vaccination. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved a lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine for younger kids, and Gov. Tim Walz says more than 1,100 partners and providers across the state will be offering the COVID vaccine to kids ages 5-11

“Getting our children vaccinated will help our kids be kids again,” Walz said in a statement. “Now that the vaccine is approved for kids ages 5-11, Minnesota is ready to administer these shots quickly, efficiently, and equitably. I encourage families to make a plan to get their child vaccinated and help keep them safe.”

Related: Minnesota launches vaccine information website for kids ages 5-11

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has a map of providers offering the lower-dose Pfizer vaccine for children, with additional appointments and locations being added in the "coming days."

Below is a list of some of the providers that are offering appointments for kids to get vaccinated (click the link to make an appointment for your child): 

Appointments that have already been made available did go quickly, including at Mall of America where the community vaccination site opened for walk-up appointments for kids 5-11 on Wednesday. Gov. Tim Walz said capacity at the vaccination site should be at 1,500 a day in the coming day. 

More than 500,000 kids fall into the 5-11 age group in Minnesota, and their inclusion means that around 94% of the state's more than 5.6 million residents are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Talking to your kids about the vaccine

Essentia Health on Wednesday offered a list of tips to help families make getting vaccinated a "comfortable" experience.

“We always encourage parents to be honest and patient with your child when it comes to getting vaccines, and talk about going to the doctor more often,” said Michelle Finneman, a child life specialist at Essentia.

"Children are smart; they feed off their caregiver’s energy. So if we can begin early on to talk positively, using honest language with our children about going to the doctor and discussing the importance of vaccines with them, as well as meeting their individual needs, it will make for a more positive experience now and for future clinic appointments or hospital stays."

The tips include: 

  • Talk about getting vaccines.
  • Be honest and use developmentally appropriate language when you explain the vaccine to your child. Say "poke" instead of "shot" or "vaccine," such as "getting medicine in your leg through a poke" or "it may feel like a small pinch" and "the medicine may feel warm" instead of "it will burn."
  • Validate your child's feelings and emotions about getting vaccinated or their previous experiences. Some kids are nervous or scared and that's OK.
  • Play with your kids using medical/doctor toys to help desensitize and familiarize them with different tools they may see during doctors appointments. 
  • During the appointment, give your child choices to allow them some control in the situation, such as asking if they'd like to watch or play a game on their parent's phone or if they'd like to sit on your lap or by themselves. 
  • If your child is anxious about getting a shot, practice some breathing exercises beforehand and bring a favorite distraction tool and/or comfort item, like an iPad or a favorite stuffed animal.

Next Up

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Here's how to book a COVID vaccination for kids ages 5-11

More than 1,100 providers will be offering the vaccine in Minnesota.

Airport traveler flying pixabay
MN News

Charges: Traveler had meth, guns and ammo in luggage at MSP Airport

The man was traveling from the Twin Cities to Phoenix and had checked two suitcases.

covid-19, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

6 counties with low vaxx rates finally cross 50% among 12+

But two counties in Minnesota still remain below that threshold.

mayor jacob frey
MN News

Jacob Frey re-elected as Minneapolis mayor

After two rounds of tabulation, Frey was named the winner of the ranked-choice ballot.

election, vote
MN News

Candidates opposed to teaching about racism elected in 4 MN school districts

Other communities voted for candidates who didn't speak out against teaching about racism in school.

PJ Fleck
MN Gophers

Gophers sign coach PJ Fleck to 7-year contract extension

Fleck has the Gophers back on track after an early season loss to Bowling Green.

3530 Washington, Minneapolis, Minnesota - June 2019 - CROP
MN Property

House? Cozy. Price? Affordable. Location? Problematic

The single-family home is currently for sale.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, November 3

Hospitalizations are back over 1,000.

Essentia health
MN Coronavirus

99% of Essentia Health employees vaccinated, but 49 fired over mandate

The employees had until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated or apply for an exemption.

emily's bakery hastings facebook
MN Food & Drink

115-year-old, family-run Twin Cities bakery to close this month

The owners of Emily's Bakery & Deli revealed the news Tuesday.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers out for Packers after testing positive for COVID-19

Tough news for the reigning NFL MVP.

fire truck
MN News

Suspect in garage arson flees scene, crashes into fire truck

The 36-year-old Embarrass man is facing multiple charges.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-11-03 at 7.57.26 AM
MN Coronavirus

MN launches vaccine information website for kids ages 5-11

The site includes vaccine appointment help and provides answers to questions parents or guardians might have.

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Coronavirus

CDC approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

Gov. Tim Walz has said more than 1,100 providers in Minnesota are prepared to administer the shots.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's plan to vaccinate kids 5-11 against COVID-19

The plan includes hosting vaccination clinics at schools across the state.

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Coronavirus

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is effective in kids ages 5-11

The company plans to seek U.S. authorization for the age group soon.

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Coronavirus

Pfizer to seek emergency use authorization to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer says clinical trials have revealed positive results.

teacher, coronavirus, covid-19, school, classroom
MN Coronavirus

Teachers union calls for 'bold' plan to get kids vaccinated against COVID

"All options should be on the table," Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, said.

covid-19, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

How to book a COVID vaccine appointment in Minnesota

A guide to finding a vaccine appointment now that eligibility has opened up to those 16 and older.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Vaccination rates among MN kids have doubled in past 2 weeks

The state's "Vax to School" campaign appears to be working.