Skip to main content
Here's where COVID-19 case rates are the highest in Minnesota

Here's where COVID-19 case rates are the highest in Minnesota

The highest rates can be found mainly in southeastern Minnesota and around the Twin Cities metro area.

Credit: Mayo Clinic

The highest rates can be found mainly in southeastern Minnesota and around the Twin Cities metro area.

Despite averaging more than 10,000 newly reported cases of COVID-19 every day over the past week, Minnesota actually ranks 42nd of 50 states in terms of cases per 100,000 people, according to the New York Times

At 167 cases per 100,000 people, Minnesota's omicron surge marks a statewide high point for the entire pandemic, but it is still far from the shocking rates seen in states that began their omicron surges earlier. New York is at 363 cases per 100,000 residents, while fellow northeastern states Massachusetts, New Jersey, Delaware and Rhode Island are also over the 300 mark. 

Keep in mind that Minnesota and Michigan were leading the country in case rates during the delta spike in mid-November, and that was when Minnesota was at 75 cases per 100,000 residents. 

According to the New York Times, these are the 25 highest case rates (per 100,000 people) in Minnesota. All but five of the top 25 are centered around southeast Minnesota, the Twin Cities metro area and the St. Cloud area. 

  1. Olmsted County: 260
  2. Mower County: 228
  3. Winona County: 215
  4. Stearns County: 197
  5. Hennepin County: 186
  6. Washington County: 180
  7. Benton County: 180
  8. Ramsey County: 178
  9. Dakota County: 176
  10. Scott County: 163
  11. Anoka County: 163
  12. Clay County: 159
  13. Dodge County: 159
  14. Stevens County: 154
  15. Freeborn County: 152
  16. Rice County: 147
  17. Goodhue County: 146
  18. Sherburne County: 141
  19. Big Stone County: 140
  20. Carver County: 140
  21. Houston County: 134
  22. Wabasha County: 124
  23. Todd County: 123
  24. Douglas County: 123
  25. Kandiyohi County: 121

You can find similar case rates (through Jan. 11) on this Mayo Clinic tracker

Based on the expectations for Minnesota health officials, the numbers in Minnesota will only go up as January progresses. As was detailed in our story Wednesday, hospitals are preparing rough days ahead with the inevitable blend of rising COVID-19 patients and healthcare workers who are out sick. 

It's been the case during previous variant spikes in Minnesota – notably alpha and delta – that cases started spiking in and around Olmsted County and the Twin Cities early on in the surge, before spreading to greater Minnesota.

The risk particularly in greater Minnesota is that vaccination rates are lower. Even though cases are currently at their highest in the Twin Cities and southeast Minnesotan, the death rates over the past seven days are highest in more rural counties with lower vaccination rates.

Screen Shot 2022-01-13 at 12.44.25 PM

"We are going to be in some really, really constrained circumstances in these next few weeks," said Jan Malcolm, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health.

"We are hopeful that it's a rapid rise and rapid decline in terms of number of cases. But these next few weeks are going to be something that we've not seen before in Minnesota, ever, in most of our entire careers – this degree of capacity challenge in our healthcare system."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-01-13 at 12.35.16 PM
MN Coronavirus

Here's where COVID-19 case rates are the highest in Minnesota

The highest rates can be found mainly in southeastern Minnesota and around the Twin Cities metro area.

als breakfast facebook post
MN Food & Drink

After staff got COVID, someone sent Al's Breakfast a letter mocking its vaxx requirement

"So sorry to hear your fully vaccinated staff is sick with Covid and you are forced to close," the letter begins.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 2
MN Weather

NWS releases snowfall forecast for specific Minnesota cities

Here's how much snow is forecast for more than 50 cities in Minnesota, including the majority of the metro area.

Woobury robbery Jan 2022 2 crop
MN News

Armed robber hits Twin Cities Speedway twice in 5 days

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, January 13

More than 11,000 cases included in today's report.

Screen Shot 2022-01-13 at 9.11.52 AM
MN News

Man accused of raping MN teen arrested in Mexico after 21 years on run

Curtis Lee Brovold was arrested outside his home in Cancun, Mexico on Wednesday.

alcohol bar
WI News

Alcohol deaths in WI rose nearly 25% in 2020, report says

1,077 people died from alcohol use in Wisconsin in 2020.

Cass County sheriff north dakota squad facebook
MN News

Authorities investigating after missing Fargo teen located in MN

The 14-year-old was found safe after leaving a family member's home Sunday evening.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Power cut in St. Louis Co. after snowmobiler crashes into utility pole

The woman driving the snowmobile was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Byron Leftwich
MN Vikings

Leftwich, Moore and Hackett check boxes for Vikings head coaching position

The Vikings have a ton of candidates to consider for head coach but three in particular stand out

Zygi Wilf, Rick Spielman
MN Vikings

Coller: Vikings have a chance to put recent history behind them quickly

The new GM and coach will have an opportunity to look at the big picture, rather than swinging for the fence the way Spielman and Zimmer did in an effort to keep their jobs.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Winter storm warning issued in Minnesota ahead of Friday snow

It looks like there will be a sharp cutoff near the metro, so don't be shocked if the Twin Cities winds up with very little snow.

Related

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

20 of the 100 highest county case rates in the country are in MN

Nine of the 11 lowest vaccinated counties in Minnesota are among the 100 with the highest infection rates in the entire country.

covid
MN Coronavirus

25 MN counties now among the highest COVID case rates in America

Minnesota and Michigan are the two hottest COVID spots in the country right now.

Screen Shot 2021-10-21 at 1.49.16 PM
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 case rate drops in 51 of 87 Minnesota counties

Four of the 10 lowest case rates are metro-area counties.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Highest county case rates in Minnesota remain in rural areas

Just one of the seven metro counties have a case rate above 30.

Screen Shot 2021-10-28 at 12.20.52 PM
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 case rate drops in 75 of 87 Minnesota counties

Transmission levels are still high throughout Minnesota.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Weekly COVID case rate rises in 73 counties

The figures indicate continued spread of COVID throughout the state.

Screen Shot 2021-10-07 at 12.26.54 PM
MN Coronavirus

County COVID rates still spiking in greater MN, growth slower in Twin Cities

The data shows that case rates are rising almost everywhere, but not so much in the metro.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 13

The latest from Minnesota health officials.