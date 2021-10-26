Here's who has endorsed the frontrunners for Minneapolis mayor

Jacob Frey, Kate Knuth and Sheila Nezhad. Candidate websites, Facebook pages

Politicians and community groups have voiced their opinions in the crowded Minneapolis mayoral race ahead of Election Day on Nov. 2.

More than a dozen candidates are challenging incumbent Jacob Frey to be Minneapolis' next mayor, with Kate Knuth and Sheila Nezhad among the frontrunners.

While all three failed to win the DFL endorsement, they have received endorsements from others. Here's a look at who is endorsing who for Minneapolis mayor (candidates are in alphabetical order):

This list will be updated as more endorsements come in:

Jacob Frey

Frey, who is seeking a second term, has been endorsed by:

Gov. Tim Walz:

“Mayor Frey has spent his time in office working to ensure that every person in Minneapolis has access to safe and affordable housing, championing the city’s small businesses, and creating economic opportunities for everyone, all while helping his city through a global pandemic. I am proud to endorse his reelection, and look forward to working together to move Minneapolis forward and ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed.”

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar:

"The last year has been difficult for Minneapolis and it's in difficult times that leadership matters the most. Throughout his first term, Mayor Frey has done the hard work necessary to create change, and has stood firm in his values. I believe Jacob can help Minneapolis rebuild stronger than before, and I'm proud to support him for mayor."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison:

“I center my political convictions around the idea that everybody counts and everybody matters. For a lot of our leaders, it’s easy to have that attitude on sunny days, when things are easy and our problems seem small. But our nation, our state, and our beloved city of Minneapolis face crises unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. In the most difficult of times, Jacob showed true, collaborative leadership — working to bridge our differences to move our city forward – and this characteristic and determination of leadership is why I am so proud to support our mayor now and as he seeks reelection.”

Minneapolis School Board Chair Kim Ellison:

“Mayor Frey has led with integrity and has sought to work together across all levels of government so our city can tackle our challenges together. Whether it's investing in housing that keeps our families in their homes or partnering to provide full service community schools that align neighborhood resources for student success, Mayor Frey's partnership with our schools helps create a brighter future and more opportunity for Minneapolis families."

Minneapolis City Council member Linea Palmisano:

"This November there is so much at stake. Jacob Frey has been a dependable voice for change across Minneapolis and has earned a second term as Mayor of our city. Jacob has been one of my closest friends and colleagues and I look forward to working alongside him to make this city a better place for all."

Also endorsed by Jenny Arneson, Kimberly Caprini and Ira Jourdain of the School Board and Meg Forney and Steffanie Musich of the Park Board.

Kate Knuth

Kunth, a former state representative, has been endorsed by:

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender:

"I support Kate Knuth for Minneapolis Mayor because our City needs a Mayor with the skills and courage to bring people together to advance needed change. I trust Kate to restore collaboration, honesty and level-headedness to the Mayor’s office. I believe in Kate's ability to harness the creativity of our community to close race equity gaps and get better outcomes for all: safer neighborhoods, stable housing, walkable streets and real action on climate change.”

5th District U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar

Omar has endorsed both Sheila Nezhad and Kate Knuth, encouraging voters to rank the two first and second and to not rank Jacob Frey. Take Action Minnesota and MN 350 Action have also endorsed both Knuth and Nezhad.

In a statement, Omar said:

"Today, I am deeply, deeply proud to announce my endorsement of two incredible women candidates for Mayor of Minneapolis, Kate Knuth, and Shiela Nezhad."

Minneapolis City Council member Steve Fletcher:

“The more I get to know her, the more I believe that Kate Knuth is the right leader for Minneapolis in this moment. She’s the kind of thoughtful listener and collaborator who can find win-win solutions and get things done. As we work to heal and rebuild, her caring and intelligent leadership style will be a source of strength for our city. She’ll enter the Mayor’s office knowing how the city works, with an impressive depth of knowledge on our most crucial policy issues. Kate's expertise in climate change will put Minneapolis on the map as a national leader among Mayors on climate change from day one.”

Minneapolis City Council member Jeremy Schroeder:

“Kate is a climate champion who has the policy, management, and budget experience to come through on her campaign promises and that's why I'm excited to endorse Kate for mayor.”

State Rep. Emma Greenman:

“I’ve known Kate for more than a decade and have seen up close her ability to bring people together and work with communities and partners at all levels of government to tackle tough challenges. It's time for a new direction and I'm thrilled to endorse my friend Kate.”

Minneapolis Park Board Commissioner Brad Bourn:

“After fighting Mayor Frey’s efforts to chip away at the independence of our Park Board and decrease the proportion of city investments in our parks over the last four years I believe it’s critical we elect a new mayor like Kate that understands and values the role our parks play in greening our city.”

Minneapolis City Council member Cam Gordon:

"I endorse Kate Knuth because I believe we share a vision for a more democratic city government and a more just and peaceful Minneapolis where each person can be safe and successful. She will also be a champion for fighting climate change. Kate has a proven track record of leadership on environmental issues - both at the Legislature and as the Minneapolis Chief Resilience Officer."

State Rep. Jim Davnie:

“After serving in the legislature [with] Kate, she brings the values & experience needed to make real, progressive change."

Minneapolis City Council member Alondra Cano:

"4 yrs ago, our city needed new leadership, so I supported Jacob Frey. 8 months ago, I was afraid of change, so I continued to support him. But, I’ve seen him fail our communities, from approval of the plan to pollute Little Earth, & absence of urgency to rebuild Lake Street... It’s time for a new direction for Minneapolis. [Knuth's] 3 terms as a state legislator made her a leader who will show up for our communities. She’ll face the problems of our city, by bringing environmental justice to Green Zones or focusing City Hall on rebuilding Lake Street."

Meanwhile, a letter Scott Dibble, Omar Fateh, Esther Agbaje, Jim Davnie, Aisha Gomez, Emma Greenman and Hodan Hassan did not name any particular candidate but encouraged voters to elect a new mayor.

Sheila Nezhad

Nezhad, a community organizer, has been endorsed by:

State Rep. Aisha Gomez:

"I’ve seen Sheila show up for the people of Minneapolis for years. Sheila knows that change starts with relationships organizing racial and economic justice from the ground up. Her work to create the Office of Violence prevention and leadership on Question 2 shows that she is committed to real solutions for public safety in Minneapolis. I know that if Sheila is mayor, working-class voices all over Minneapolis will be included in seeking justice and building a city that works for us all."

Organizations

Nezhad's website lists other endorsements that include: Twin Cities DSA, Clean Water Action, Stonewall DFL, Victory Fund, Outfront Minnesota Action, National Iranian American Council, Twin Cities Mutual Aid Project and Minnesota Young DFL.

Nezhad and Knuth have said they will rank each other No. 2 on the ranked-choice ballot and encourage their supporters to do the same.

The Minneapolis DFL did not endorse anyone as no one candidate reached 60% of delegate votes, but Nezhad did get the highest amount with 53%, ahead of Frey at 40%.