Skip to main content
Here's why you can expect to see more state police in Minneapolis

Here's why you can expect to see more state police in Minneapolis

The State Patrol will conduct more patrols starting Thursday, while the Minnesota BCA will become more heavily involved in investigations.

Minnesota State Patrol

The State Patrol will conduct more patrols starting Thursday, while the Minnesota BCA will become more heavily involved in investigations.

Starting Thursday, Minneapolis residents can expect to see the increased presence of Minnesota State Troopers on city streets.

That's because the Minnesota State Patrol has joined the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in an effort to reduce violent crime in Minneapolis "and surrounding communities."

They will be supporting Minneapolis Police Department, which has seen a significant reduction in serving officers since the murder of George Floyd, and whose trust problems with the public was laid bare in a recent Minnesota Department of Human Rights that found probable cause the department had engaged in racist, discriminatory practices for at least a decade.

Officer headcount in Minneapolis has reduced by around 300 since the civil unrest that followed Floyd's killing by then MPD officer Derek Chauvin, and while police funding has recently been boosted by Mayor Jacob Frey and the city council, guaranteeing higher pay and bonuses for officers, Frey and interim MPD chief Amelia Huffman asked for help from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The spike in gun crime and homicides seen in 2021 has continued into 2022, with homicides keeping pace with last year, though there has been a reduction in the number of carjackings in the city since a peak in November

The BCA has already been increasing its presence in the Twin Cities since early April, deploying a "violent crime response team" to "pursue known suspects in homicides, shootings and other gun-related crimes," find people with felony warrants for violent crimes, and pledged more forensic science personnel for violent crime investigations in Minneapolis.

It has diverted staff from other casework to assist in the metro during the summer months, but will return to regular operations in September "absent additional funding from the state Legislature."

The State Patrol meanwhile will start Thursday "a visible patrol operation in Minneapolis" in high crimes area of the city, with State Patrol Chief Col. Matt Langer saying it will provide three additional patrols a week in areas identified by the City of Minneapolis.

This will comprise four troopers in two squad cars, with the city paying for this enhanced presence through the summer.

It will also continue its Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) patrols to crack down on speeding across the metro, and will "increase its emphasis in various metro communities on stopping street racing."

Other state, federal agencies getting involved

It's the latest move being take by state and federal authorities to focus on crime in the Twin Cities.

Earlier this week, U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced that his office would take on extra work prosecuting violent crime cases, including pursuing all carjacking prosecutions as federal crimes, which carry higher sentenced.

And on Thursday, Attorney General Keith Ellison was joined by the county attorneys from Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka to call on the Legislature to pass Ellison's supplemental budget request that would increase capacity for criminal prosecutions in Minnesota.

Meanwhile Gov. Tim Walz announced another $4 million of American Rescue Plan funding towards fighting violent crime. This includes $1 million to the BCA to expand its capacity, $1 million to the State Patrol to provide additional aviation support in a city whose residents have been plagued by the drone hovering helicopters, and $2 million towards victims of crime support programs.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 2.39.42 PM
MN News

Here's why you can expect to see more state police in Minneapolis

The State Patrol will conduct more patrols starting Thursday, while the Minnesota BCA will become more heavily involved in investigations.

Viking Lakes
MN News

Union: Workers on Vikings development allege widespread wage theft

Labor organizers say the claims are being investigated by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

Juan Ramos, standing outside of his Taco Chon Mexican Grill, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
MN Food & Drink

Taco Chon sued by Taco John's over name, customers show support

A GoFundMe has been set up to fight the lawsuit against the two Minnesota locations.

fentanyl
MN News

1,064 'extremely dangerous' fentanyl pills found in storage locker

It more than doubled the previous record seizure by the drug task force that worked the case.

USATSI_18081206_168397563_lowres
Minnesota Life

Wolves' Marc Lore tapped to lead Minnesota's Expo 2027 bid

Lore will be co-chair with Robert Clark, who has previous experience working at the 2020 World Expo in Dubai.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 5

More than 2,000 new cases for a second consecutive day.

Anoka County Jail
MN News

Andover man, 20, ID'd as inmate who died at Anoka County Jail

He died the same day that he entered the jail.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 7.10.53 AM
MN News

Burning car on Hwy 100 linked to 2 shootings in Brooklyn Park

No injuries were reported from either shooting, nor from the police chase on Highway 100.

4.30.22-George's
Minnesota Life

Lutsen Mountains to open for one more day, marking longest season ever

The resort will open a lift on Eagle Mountain Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 8.01.30 AM
MN Food & Drink

Sandcastle restaurant on Lake Nokomis to open for final season

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will start the search to find a new establishment for the location.

Screen Shot 2022-05-04 at 9.22.18 AM
MN Food & Drink

Caribou Coffee releases its first 'fully' plant-based menu item

It's teamed up with JUST Egg for the breakfast sandwich.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 7.05.53 AM
MN News

Large police presence, vehicle fire causes brief closure of Hwy 100 south

It's not clear at this stage what led to the incident.

Related

Minneapolis Parks Board
MN News

Minneapolis Parks Board ends space-sharing agreement with State Patrol

The move was taken in a close 5-4 vote.

Screen Shot 2022-04-28 at 7.40.41 AM
MN News

Man in early 20s killed in Minneapolis drive-by shooting

It happened in north Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

Snowplow crash
MN News

Snowy February sees snow plows involved in dozens of crashes

There have been more than 50 crashes involving state troopers or snow plows this month.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

6 more carjackings in south Minneapolis Monday night

Sixteen carjackings were reported in Minneapolis Oct. 29 to Nov. 1.

Ace Hardware
MN News

'Snatch and grab for the neighborhood' at Minneapolis Ace Hardware store

The owners say two people broke in initially, but several more took advantage.

Screen Shot 2021-10-27 at 1.11.05 PM
MN News

MPD chief 'confident' officers will still show up after Question 2 vote

Arradondo held a press conference Wednesday in which he urged for a 'No' vote.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

15-year-old boy fatally shot on New Year's Eve in Minneapolis

It brings the homicide total in 2021 in Minneapolis to 95.

Amir locke
MN News

Minneapolis police union issues new statement on Amir Locke killing

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis said 'no conclusions should be made' till the BCA investigation is complete.