Skip to main content
Hero dad who stopped carjacker who fled with his kids identified

Hero dad who stopped carjacker who fled with his kids identified

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Derek Gotchie and his family following the incident.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Derek Gotchie and his family following the incident.

A fundraiser has been launched for a Burnsville man after he stopped a carjacker who had left with his four children in the car.

Derek Gotchie was dropping off gifts at a friend’s house on the 800 block of Russell Avenue North in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

As Gotchie was closing the trunk, a suspect ran up and got into the truck. The suspect then began to drive away with his four children,

“I'm shutting the trunk this guy jumps out of this taxi minivan, runs to my truck. I run to the door of my truck and I try and open it and he just takes off," Gotchie told WCCO

Gotchie then got into the suspect’s SUV, which was also stolen, and pursued his truck. He eventually rear-ended his own truck at Plymouth Avenue North and Penn Avenue North, with the suspect getting out and running away.

Police told WCCO a suspect has not been arrested but that they were able pull fingerprints from the SUV.

The four children were unharmed, but a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the family following the incident.

“We’d like to make them as comfortable as possible while dealing with this traumatic experience,” it reads.

“Anything will help; they’ll be able to cover insurance expenses, get any help they might need for processing trauma, buy groceries, make the kiddos as comfy as possible, and because they’re going to be missing work while processing this, etc.”

As if Saturday, the fundraiser has reached just over $3,100 of its $4,000 goal. 

Next Up

7F060B54-5776-4E1A-A42C-F36C22FAF493
MN News

Hero dad who stopped carjacker who fled with his kids identified

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Derek Gotchie and his family following the incident.

Screen Shot 2022-12-03 at 4.35.18 PM
MN Sports

Watch: New London-Spicer wins 3A championship on incredible walk-off TD

New London-Spicer defeated the unbeaten Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in remarkable circumstances.

MoorheadMurderSuspect
MN News

Suspect in woman's killing in Moorhead is arrested

James Kollie Jr. was arrested Friday evening.

Jennifer Carnahan
MN News

Former chair Jennifer Carnahan sues Minnesota GOP, which is suing her back

Carnahan stepped down under a cloud of controversy in August 2021.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

One injured after leaping from burning vacant building in Minneapolis

Authorities say the building is known to be used by squatters.

ambulance
MN News

Head-on crash leaves two drivers dead in southeastern Minnesota

The crash happened in Houston County just before 4 p.m. Friday.

ConellHarris
MN News

Charges: Armed man made death threats at Minneapolis LGBTQ bar

The man allegedly used derogatory terms while threatening to kill someone.

image
MN Coronavirus

FDA pulls last COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment as new variants rise

A therapy used to treat more than 11,000 Minnesotans is no longer authorized amid a surge in the latest COVID-19 variants.

Austin Robert LeClaire
MN News

Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party

The 23-year-old victim is in critical condition as of Friday.

image
MN News

State announces $2.5M in grants for child care providers

Child care providers in roughly a dozen communities will receive funds to help grow the supply of affordable, quality child care.

image
MN News

Probe of Golden Valley police uncovers racism, alleged misconduct

One officer was terminated for alleged racist comments and violations of state law.

blowing snow
MN Weather

Blowing snow Friday in Minnesota; will it snow next week?

Winds could gust up to 50 mph Friday afternoon and night.

Related

Jacob Babcock
MN News

Fundraiser seeks to help man who was shot while stopping a carjacking

It happened outside Sherwin Williams in Uptown Minneapolis.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Warning in Ventura Village and Phillips over spike in carjackings, robberies

Most of the incidents take place between 4 and 9 p.m., police say.

Screen Shot 2021-05-04 at 7.56.57 AM
MN News

10-year-old shot while in car is in a coma, 'fighting to live'

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Ladavionne Garrett Jr.

Lyft, Uber
MN News

Men charged in series of robberies, carjackings targeting ride share drivers

Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young, 18, and William Charles Saffold, 20, were charged in the conspiracy.

Screen Shot 2021-09-23 at 8.05.45 AM
MN News

Family of man killed in Maplewood fundraising reward money to find suspect

The GoFundMe was initially set up to pay for funeral expenses for Devinn Madley.

Screen Shot 2022-01-14 at 9.52.35 AM
MN News

Four arrested after attempted carjacking at Moorhead gas station

The incident occurred at around 3:40 p.m. at the Travel Mart in Moorhead.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

6 more carjackings in south Minneapolis Monday night

Sixteen carjackings were reported in Minneapolis Oct. 29 to Nov. 1.

Braxton Sorenson
MN News

Family identifies 15-year-old bicyclist killed by suspected drunk driver

A GoFundMe page has been created to support his family.