Skip to main content
Herpes virus kills at least 1,000 carp in southern Minnesota lake

Herpes virus kills at least 1,000 carp in southern Minnesota lake

The koi herpes virus was first detected in wild common carp in Minnesota in 2017.

Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center (MAISRC)

The koi herpes virus was first detected in wild common carp in Minnesota in 2017.

An estimated 1,000 to 2,000 dead carp were found at Fountain Lake in Albert Lea, and experts say the cause of death is a species-specific strain of the herpes virus. 

According to the Lakes Foundation of Albert Lea, the Minnesota DNR pathology lab confirmed the deaths were caused by the koi herpes virus (KHV), which is a common carp-specific virus that doesn't impact humans or other fish species. 

"I had DNR staff on site Tuesday and they boated the entire perimeter of the lake and it was reported there were 1,000-2,000 common carp and a handful of catfish, largemouth bass, and black bullhead observed dead," a post on the Lakes Foundation of Albert Lea reads.

"However, we suspect those handful of other dead fish species (non-carp) were not related to this fish kill event. Unless something else shows up, we are confident this fish kill is exclusively common carp and caused by KHV."

It's unclear how common carp in Fountain Lake contracted the virus, but in 2017 thousands of carp died of KHV in Lake Elysian in Waseca County. The DNR and University of Minnesota said that outbreak was likely caused by someone releasing a pet goldfish or koi into the lake or a connecting waterway. 

Koi and common carp are known carriers of KHV, with the DNR saying goldfish can be asymptomatic carriers of the virus. According to the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center (MAISRC), signs of KHV include white or gray lesions on the gills, hemorrhage on the skin and sunken eyes. 

Infected fish can die with 24-48 hours of symptoms appearing. 

KHV was first confirmed in Minnesota in 2009 in a backyard koi pond, while the 2017 outbreaks in Lake Elysian, Albert Lea Lake and other southern Minnesota lakes are the first known exposures to wild common carp, though the MAISRC notes that it's possible the virus had gone undiagnosed for years. 

KHV outbreaks are most likely to occur in Minnesota from late June to early August, when water temperatures are typically 70-76°F. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 8.19.46 AM
MN News

Herpes virus kills at least 1,000 carp in southern Minnesota lake

The koi herpes virus was first detected in wild common carp in Minnesota in 2017.

storm
MN Weather

Scattered storms – some strong – expected in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Storms Tuesday afternoon and evening will be moving fast to the southeast.

State Fair 2022 new foods (1)
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: 38 new foods, 8 new vendors announced for 2022 Minnesota State Fair

It's the annual reveal.

police tape
MN News

Woman killed in Apple Valley gunfight is identified

Officers arrived at the scene to find McGill, who was dead, with a gun in her hand, according to the police press release.

Minneapolis skyline
MN Weather

Minnesota summers are getting hotter and longer

The Dust Bowl summers got hot, but not like more recent summers in Minnesota.

sun
MN Weather

Another heat wave possible in Minnesota starting within a week

There is a chance of thunderstorms Friday into Saturday, which could keep temperatures from reaching their maximum potential.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Lake Minnetonka island home hits the market for nearly $9M

A Lake Minnetonka island property is for sale.

abortion
MN News

Several abortion restrictions in MN ruled unconstitutional by district judge

The ruling goes into effect immediately, though will likely be subject to an appeal.

Lakefront Music Festival
MN Music and Radio

Lakefront Music Festival announces 2023 headliners

The event just concluded its 2022 event last weekend.

Life Link
MN News

Shoplifting suspect's escape from police ends in fiery crash, killing passenger and dog

The incident that started in Chisago County Monday morning ended with a crash in Anoka County.

POC_Career Fair 2
Sponsored Story

People of Color Career Fair seeks to inspire and fill many healthcare roles

Hennepin Healthcare is holding its first-ever People of Color Career Fair in downtown Minneapolis on July 16

MN News

Missing: 19-year-old from Prior Lake last seen walking away from vehicle

An appeal had been issued to find him.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-05-02 at 6.56.02 AM
MN News

Albert Lea police searching for 19-year-old shooting suspect

He is considered a suspect in connection to a May 1 shooting in Albert Lea.

ambulance
MN News

Trucker dies after crashing into jackknifed semi trailer on I-35

The crash happened on an icy stretch of I-35 in southern Minnesota.

Javen Juan Moreno
MN News

Albert Lea shooting suspect arrested after 3 weeks on the run

He is accused of shooting a man in the upper thigh on May 1.

Fountain Lake Albert Lea
MN News

Body of missing 18-year-old pulled from southern MN lake

The teen was found in the Albert Lea lake on Sunday.

MN News

Australian company will harvest carp from Minnesota waters

MPR reports an Australian company is opening a carp-harvesting facility in Wabasha on Friday. The common carp is an invasive species here, but it's also a staple food on the other side of the world.

MN News

Watch: Tornado touches down in southern Minnesota

Minnesota Lake is between Mankato and Albert Lea.

monkeypox
MN Health

Minnesota confirms second case of monkeypox virus

More cases are expected in the coming days and weeks, the health department says.

Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 9.54.34 AM
MN News

Driver killed southern Minnesota crash Thursday afternoon

The crash occurred on Highway 56 in Mower County.