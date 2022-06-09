Hibbing man gets 66 months for sexually assaulting child in northern MN

Skip to main content
Devon Michael Johnson, 26, was sentenced in U.S. District Court.

A Hibbing man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after sexually assaulting a minor on the Bois Forte Indian Reservation.

Devon Michael Johnson, 26, was sentenced to 66 months in prison in U.S. District Court Monday.

He previously pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor in March 2021.

According to charges, Johnson got a girl drunk before sexually assaulting her on the reservation in June 2022.

Johnson's prison sentence will be followed by 15 years of supervised release. 

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Police. 

