High schooler in coma, fighting for his life after ATV crash

A teenager is fighting for his life after an ATV crash over the weekend.

The crash happened Saturday, on the 12700 block of Mill Creek Road SE just outside Chatfield, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office told Bring Me The News. Nobody saw the wreck, but around 12:45 p.m. family members found the 14-year-old on the ground, unresponsive near a 3-wheeler ATV.

The teen, identified in a Go Fund Me as Marick Mercer, was taken via helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The fundraiser details some of the grave injuries the teenager has been battling while in a coma, including air in his chest cavity, multiple skull fractures and ongoing brain swelling.

The day after the accident, doctors told Mercer's parents that, on a scale of how worried they should be, things were a 10, the fundraiser says. After a barrage of tests and procedures, things were "settling down" Monday — but the Chatfield high schooler remained in serious condition.

Doctors said he could be in a coma for weeks, the fundraiser says.

The Go Fund Me, started by a family friend, is aiming to raise $15,000 to "help the family through this difficult time," as Mercer will face a long hospital stay and recovery.

The Go Fund Me has raised more than $11,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Marick is still in serious condition and continues to need all the prayers and support you all have to offer," Monday's update reads, adding the family is "overwhelmed with the well wishes, prayers and support our family has received. It is so appreciated."