Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Publish date:

High schooler in coma, fighting for his life after ATV crash

Family members found the teen on the ground and unresponsive.
Author:
Mercer ATV accident fundraiser

A teenager is fighting for his life after an ATV crash over the weekend.

The crash happened Saturday, on the 12700 block of Mill Creek Road SE just outside Chatfield, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office told Bring Me The News. Nobody saw the wreck, but around 12:45 p.m. family members found the 14-year-old on the ground, unresponsive near a 3-wheeler ATV.

The teen, identified in a Go Fund Me as Marick Mercer, was taken via helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The fundraiser details some of the grave injuries the teenager has been battling while in a coma, including air in his chest cavity, multiple skull fractures and ongoing brain swelling.

The day after the accident, doctors told Mercer's parents that, on a scale of how worried they should be, things were a 10, the fundraiser says. After a barrage of tests and procedures, things were "settling down" Monday — but the Chatfield high schooler remained in serious condition.

Doctors said he could be in a coma for weeks, the fundraiser says.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The Go Fund Me, started by a family friend, is aiming to raise $15,000 to "help the family through this difficult time," as Mercer will face a long hospital stay and recovery.

The Go Fund Me has raised more than $11,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Marick is still in serious condition and continues to need all the prayers and support you all have to offer," Monday's update reads, adding the family is "overwhelmed with the well wishes, prayers and support our family has received. It is so appreciated."

Next Up

Mercer ATV accident fundraiser
MN News

High schooler in coma, fighting for his life after ATV crash

Family members found the teen on the ground and unresponsive.

Nolan Sprengeler - muskie record - nov 2021
Minnesota Life

Angler officially breaks 64-year-old state muskie record

The muskellunge he caught on Nov. 22 weighed a whopping 55 pounds, 14 ounces.

coronavirus, ICU, covid-19 hospital, doctor
MN Coronavirus

4th teen COVID-19 death reported in MN is the 2nd in as many weeks

All four teenage COVID-19 deaths in the state have been reported in the past two months.

Anil Menon
Travel

Minnesota native named to NASA's new astronaut class

When he's done training, he could be sent to the space station or the moon.

broadway pizza interior facebook
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Original Broadway Pizza auctioning off everything

Get your hands on some classic Broadway signage, train-themed decor and more.

Christine Beeson
MN News

Ex-hockey standout from Minneapolis reported missing

She was last seen December 1.

art shanty projects
TV, Movies and The Arts

Art Shanty Projects to return to Lake Harriet this winter

The festival has made some creative changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

After 'extraordinary' revenue growth, MN projects $7.7B surplus

But finance officials note there is still "significant risk" due to economic uncertainty.

amelia huffman
MN News

Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman named interim chief of the Minneapolis PD

She lives in Uptown and has been with the MPD for 27 years.

Brother Jules
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities radio DJ who worked extensively with Prince dies

He was an icon in the Twin Cities hip-hop scene.

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

Deputy injured when fleeing suspect crashes into his vehicle

The 34-year-old deputy was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

chef jack riebel - the lexington - st. paul
MN Food & Drink

Acclaimed Twin Cities chef Jack Riebel has died

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2019.

Related

Chisago County SO car
MN News

ATV crash leaves teen in critical condition

The Thursday morning crash happened in Chisago County

maddie
MN News

Girl, 12, in a coma following ATV crash in southern Minnesota

The 12-year-old girl suffered a head injury.

MN News

West central Minnesota man airlifted after Saturday ATV crash

The 35-year-old's current condition is not known.

Screen Shot 2021-05-04 at 7.56.57 AM
MN News

10-year-old shot while in car is in a coma, 'fighting to live'

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Ladavionne Garrett Jr.

Charpenter injury ATV Go Fund Me
MN News

ATV rider nearly killed after being impaled in neck by large stick

The stick was 1.5 inches in diameter and went 6-7 inches into his body.

MN News

Boy, 11, fights for his life after semi-trailer crash

Nate Shumaker was critically injured in the head-on collision.

MN News

Boy, 13, seriously injured after ATV crashes into deer

The teen's injuries are fortunately not life threatening.

ATV, all-terrain vehicle
MN News

Boy, 12, dies in ATV rollover crash in west central Minnesota

It happened in Renville County.