High winds, blowing snow create dangerous conditions on MN roads

Overnight snow and strong winds are causing some problems on roads across Minnesota Wednesday morning.

High winds are blowing newly fallen snow around, reducing visibility on the roadways. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol tweeted this video from Interstate 94 west of Rothsay in west-central Minnesota, saying winds are making part of the road disappear:

Grabow says there were three semi-trucks and one vehicle in the median just after 7 a.m. (no injuries were reported).

And in northwestern Minnesota, no travel is advised on some roadways, including Highway 2 from East Grand Forks to Crookston due to high winds and blowing snow, which has caused reduced visibility, MnDOT tweeted at 7:39 a.m.

These treacherous conditions in western Minnesota are expected to continue until the wind tapers of Wednesday afternoon.

A blizzard warning remains in effect in western Minnesota and southeastern Minnesota, including Rochester. While much of the rest of the state, including the Twin Cities, is under a winter weather advisory for much of the day.

The winter storm moved south across the state, bringing snow to much of Minnesota. As a result, many roadways are partially or completely covered in snow and/or ice thanks to snow and falling temperatures.

Here's a look at road conditions across the state as of 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday:

This has caused numerous spinouts, vehicles going off the road and crashes, including in the Twin Cities, MnDOT's website shows.