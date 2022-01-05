Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
High winds, blowing snow create dangerous conditions on Minnesota roads

High winds, blowing snow create dangerous conditions on Minnesota roads

High winds are blowing newly fallen snow around, reducing visibility on the roadways.

MnDOT

High winds are blowing newly fallen snow around, reducing visibility on the roadways.

Overnight snow and strong winds are causing some problems on roads across Minnesota Wednesday morning. 

High winds are blowing newly fallen snow around, reducing visibility on the roadways. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol tweeted this video from Interstate 94 west of Rothsay in west-central Minnesota, saying winds are making part of the road disappear: 

Grabow says there were three semi-trucks and one vehicle in the median just after 7 a.m. (no injuries were reported). 

And in northwestern Minnesota, no travel is advised on some roadways, including Highway 2 from East Grand Forks to Crookston due to high winds and blowing snow, which has caused reduced visibility, MnDOT tweeted at 7:39 a.m.

These treacherous conditions in western Minnesota are expected to continue until the wind tapers of Wednesday afternoon. 

A blizzard warning remains in effect in western Minnesota and southeastern Minnesota, including Rochester. While much of the rest of the state, including the Twin Cities, is under a winter weather advisory for much of the day. 

The winter storm moved south across the state, bringing snow to much of Minnesota. As a result, many roadways are partially or completely covered in snow and/or ice thanks to snow and falling temperatures. 

Here's a look at road conditions across the state as of 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday: 

road conditions jan 5 743a

This has caused numerous spinouts, vehicles going off the road and crashes, including in the Twin Cities, MnDOT's website shows

Next Up

mndot snow
MN News

High winds, blowing snow create dangerous conditions on MN roads

High winds are blowing newly fallen snow around, reducing visibility on the roadways.

modist brewing company
MN Food & Drink

Modist Brewing to require COVID vaccine or negative test

The policy goes into effect on Thursday.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Suspected gunman from MOA shooting arrested in Roseville

The suspect is an 18-year-old from St. Paul.

Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Illinois bullies Gophers in return to Big Ten play

The Illini revealed a major flaw in Minnesota's 76-53 loss.

SNOW
MN Weather

Winter storm update: Dangerous travel conditions Wednesday in MN

Snow totals have been bumped up and might go even higher.

bryn mawr market GSV 414 Cedar Lake Rd S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August - crop 2021
MN News

Charges: 15-year-old shot young cashier in foot, stomach

He's one of three teenagers charged in connection with the violent incident.

aitkin co republicans post
MN News

Spotlight on MN Republicans group over Jan. 6 'candlelight vigil' post

A group member took responsibility for the now-deleted post, saying it was a mistake.

covid, covid testing
MN Coronavirus

MN opening 3 new community COVID testing sites

The state will also send more at-home tests to schools and community groups.

Jim Hagedorn
MN Coronavirus

Rep. Jim Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19

The congressman is being treated at Mayo Clinic at the request of his doctors.

stalk & spade
MN Food & Drink

Plant-based restaurant Stalk & Spade announces 3rd Twin Cities location

It'll be the concept's third Minnesota location.

ice fish house unsplash stock crop
MN News

'Large fireball' consumes fish house, injures 4 occupants

Two of the injured individuals were transported for care via air ambulance.

duluth fire
MN News

Squatters were camping at condemned Duluth home prior to fire

The fire that caused $70,000 worth of damage was said to be accidental.

Related

overturned semi truck
MN News

Winter storm creates whiteout conditions, closing roads and causing crashes

Roads in southwestern Minnesota were closed early Friday, while slippery conditions elsewhere in the state led to crashes and spinouts.

snowplow camera
MN News

Wind, snow-covered roads make for challenging morning commute

A no-travel advisory was recently lifted.

SNOW
MN Weather

Winter storm update: Dangerous travel conditions Wednesday in MN

Snow totals have been bumped up and might go even higher.

crash thursday snow
MN News

Overnight snow creates messy morning commute, crashes reported

Roads across Minnesota are partially or completely covered in snow.

mndot camera crash
MN News

Metro roads littered with crashes after dusting of snow causes icy conditions

A light dusting overnight has caused problems on highways throughout the Twin Cities.

snow, buses, metro transit
MN Weather

All-day snow for the Twin Cities; blowing snow later Monday

Winds increase later in the day to create blowing snow issues.

storm, lightning
MN Weather

T-storms, snow, high winds likely with dynamic Wednesday system

Are we really going to go from a foot of snow to thunderstorms in a matter of days?

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 6
MN Weather

Sunday snowstorm to deliver heavy snow, tough travel conditions

How much snow will fall in the Twin Cities? The models are a bit different.