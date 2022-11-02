Hiker rescued after fall on bluff in Red Wing

A hiker was hospitalized Tuesday after falling on a bluff in Red Wing on Tuesday afternoon.

The Red Wing Fire Department said it was called for a "technical rescue" at the He Mni Can-Barn Bluff Regional Park shortly after 2 p.m.

It comes after a hiker "fell down an embankment off a walking trail," with rescue teams finding the hiker about 15 minutes after ascending the bluff.

The hiker was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Red Wing for treatment, and was listed as being in a "good" condition.

The He Mni Can-Barn Bluff is a distinctive geological landmark in Red Wing, rising to a peak of 340 feet overlooking the Mississippi River and the city.