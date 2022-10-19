Historic Maple Grove Village Hall damaged in fire

A historic building in Maple Grove that has been used by city employees dating back to the 1930s was damaged in a fire Tuesday night.

The Maple Grove Fire Department said crews were called to the Maple Grove Village Hall around 9:15 p.m. to put out the flames. The department was able to extinguish the fire by around 10:15 p.m.

Fire Chief Tim Bush said the building sustained heavy smoke damage.

The historic building, located at 9391 Fernbrook Ln N., was used as primary offices of city workers from 1939 to 1975. Maple Grove Fire Bush added that the building was most recently being used for park and recreation programming.



Prior to this building, a different town hall existed from 1877 to 1939, before it was leveled by a tornado, according to the Maple Grove Historical Preservation Society.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.