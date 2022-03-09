Historic south Minneapolis church damaged in early morning fire

A fire early Wednesday morning damaged a historic south Minneapolis church.

The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to the Church of the Incarnation, 3801 Pleasant Ave. S, at about 3:42 .m. Wednesday, where they found fire showing on the first floor and the roof, a news release says.

The fire was extinguished without the fire spreading outside of the sanctuary and roof area above the sanctuary, the release notes.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The church was built in 1910 and it's on the National Register of Historic Places.