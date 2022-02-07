Skip to main content
Hit-and-run driver kills woman walking on shoulder in Maplewood

The victim was rushed to Regions Hospital after being struck around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police are on the lookout for the driver of a silver SUV believed to be responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Maplewood Sunday night. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 65-year-old Oakdale woman was walking on the southbound shoulder of Highway 120 in Maplewood when she was hit at around 7:43 p.m. 

The woman, whose name has not been released, was south of 5th Street when the hit-and-run occurred. 

The State Patrol says the victim was taken to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

No further information about the vehicle has been provided. 

There were two other fatal incidents involving pedestrians at the weekend. On Friday night, a 45-year-old St. Paul woman died after she was run over and pinned by her own vehicle, and on Sunday afternoon a pedestrian was killed by a driver in a Bloomington Walgreen's parking lot

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

