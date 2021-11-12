Hit-and-run suspect fatally shoots good Samaritan

A hit-and-run driver pulled out a gun and fatally shot a good Samaritan who tried to stop him from leaving the scene, then attempted to carjack a woman outside a Minneapolis Cub Foods.

The entire incident unfolded around 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lyndale Avenue N. and W. Broadway Avenue, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. A driver in a sedan, heading west on Broadway, crashed into an SUV that was traveling on Lyndale.

The Sedan driver hopped out of the car and tried to run — which is when a good Samaritan chased after him, in an apparent attempt to keep him from leaving.

The fleeing Sedan driver pulled out a gun, turned, and fired, striking the bystander who was in pursuit. As the good Samaritan retreated then collapsed in the street, the shooter ran into the nearby Cub Foods parking lot and tried to carjack a woman, forcing his way into the driver seat.

But the woman fought back and the two fell out of the car, That's when members of the community safety group We Push for Peace jumped in to help. They got hold of the suspect and held the suspect until police arrived, according to MPD.

He was taken to the hospital for observation "related to a prior medical condition," police said, and will be booked into Hennepin County Jail. Police believe he was in the area as part of a drug transaction.

The good Samaritan was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The two people in the SUV involved in the initial crash — a 21-year-old woman and 4-year-old child — were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.