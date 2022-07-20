Hit-and-runs, gunshots precede trooper shooting man in Fargo

The Fargo Police Department says a man was shot by the highway patrol in North Dakota following several hit-and-run incidents and random shots being fired.

A suspect, described as a 28-year-old Black man, is currently in the Cass County Jail in North Dakota.

Police said the incident started at about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday when the highway patrol learned of a hit-and-run involving a 2014 blue Chevy Silverado and a motorcycle on Interstate 29 at mile marker 64. The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident, according to authorities.

Then, at about 5:03 p.m., the police department received reports that a man was firing shots from an apartment balcony on the 3100 block of 34th Avenue South. The man reportedly fled the scene in the same vehicle described to be involved in the hit-and-run with the motorcycle.

The highway patrol trooper went to Essentia Health at about 5:10 p.m. after learning about the shots fired, at which point the trooper saw a truck that was similar to the one involved in the two aforementioned incidents. Another officer also spotted the same vehicle, and once the highway patrol attempted a traffic stop, the suspect fled westbound on 92nd Avenue toward I-29.

Soon after the pursuit began, the suspect crashed his truck into another vehicle on the interstate. According to police, both vehicles left the roadway and the pursuit stopped there. The people inside the other vehicle involved in the crash were not injured, according to authorities.

Once the suspect's vehicle was stopped near the intersection of interstates 29 and 94, he began to fire shots at law enforcement. A highway patrol trooper returned fire and struck the suspect twice.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital to treat injuries not considered to be life-threatening. He was then taken to Cass County Jail, where he is awaiting official charges on Wednesday.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is actively investigating the police shooting and the highway patrol is investigating both crashes that happened on the interstate.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.