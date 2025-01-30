Home Depot to pay Minnesota employee $65K in sexual harassment settlement

Home Depot will pay a former employee $65,000 after settling a sexual harassment case brought by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

The DHR announced the agreement on Thursday, saying Home Depot will also be required to make changes to prevent further incidents.

The department said its investigation found that Home Depot employees sexually harassed a coworker at its Fridley store over a three year period, with the company failing to stop the harassment.

A press release from the DHR says the employee was subjected to "unwelcome sexual comments and advances and inappropriate touching" from her colleagues, with a statement from the victim – who has not been named – saying the experience was "deeply painful."

Google Streetview

"The employee reported the sexual harassment numerous times over the course of approximately three years, but Home Depot took little to no action," the DHR said.

As part of the settlement, Home Depot will be required to enforce anti-harassment policies, conduct anti-harassment training, and "hold store managers accountable."

"Sexual harassment is a violation of the law and a denial of basic human dignity," said Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero.

"It harms individuals' mental health, job performance, and well-being, while also undermining organizational integrity and productivity. Minnesota state law requires that employers create a workplace free from sexual harassment and assault. This agreement reminds Minnesota employers of this obligation."

In a comment to Bring Me The News, a Home Depot spokesperson said: "We don't tolerate harassment in any form and are committed to respect for all people. We settled this matter so we can focus on our business."