Woman killed at St. Paul warehouse ID'd as Bloomington mother

Skip to main content

Homicide victim found burned at St. Paul warehouse ID'd as Bloomington woman

She leaves behind three girls. A GoFundMe has been launched to support her children.
Kelli Goodermont

A woman who was killed at a St. Paul shipping warehouse on Tuesday has been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office as 44-year-old Kelli Ranning Goodermont, of Bloomington. 

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has not yet been charged in Ramsey County District Court, as of this writing. 

Update: Patrick Simmons was charged Wednesday afternoon. Read more about the charges here.

According to St. Paul Police Department (SPPD), Goodermont was formerly in a relationship with the man who attacked her, with police being called Tuesday morning to a report of a victim "on fire" at 1700 Wynne Ave., which is home to the SBS Group.

The suspect was later arrested on the 1800 block of Old Shakopee Road in Bloomington, with police finding his home also on fire. 

A GoFundMe has been launched to support Goodermont's three children – three girls who "were her world," the online campaign says. 

"She had such a quiet toughness about her while also having the sweetest, most thoughtful heart of anyone in the world. She would do anything for anyone at literally any time," the online fundraiser says. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

It's not confirmed at this stage whether Goodermont worked at the facility where she died, but SPPD spokesperson Natalie Davis said workers inside the building did witness the attack and called 911.

Davis, during a tearful police press briefing on Tuesday, described the city's 11th homicide of the year as "absolutely shocking" and "devastating." 

The SBS Group is an international shipping and logistics company. 

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

Next Up

shake shack 1
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack is finally coming to the east Twin Cities metro

It won't be open anytime soon, however.

22002451 Booking Photo - Simmons (002) crop
MN News

Ex-boyfriend charged in horrifying killing at St. Paul workplace

He's accused of stabbing the woman and then setting her on fire.

Ben Meyers
MN Sports

Half of the 10 Hobey Baker Award finalists have MN ties

The State Hockey is well-represented, to say the least.

Sasha Allen PFAS documentary
TV, Movies and The Arts

Eden Prairie student wins award in C-SPAN documentary contest

Her documentary focused on forever chemicals called PFAS.

Mason Butler bus crash Acadia March 15 2022 3
MN News

Support pouring in for staff of Acadia after bus crashes into restaurant

The restaurant is closed indefinitely.

police tape
MN News

Charges: Man left gun on window sill before 2-year-old was shot in face

He had been drinking and put it there before going to sleep, the authorities say.

Patrick Peterson
MN Vikings

Patrick Peterson on status with Vikings: 'Ball's in their court'

Peterson says he loves Minnesota and would love to return next season.

17545365_1868341206724006_2664416315589561352_o
MN News

Charges: Minneapolis man rammed squad cars with stolen vehicle

The 26-year-old Minneapolis man faces four felonies.

Asphaze Wikimedia Commons Raising Cane's food
MN Food & Drink

Raising Cane's to open another Twin Cities location this summer

It's the latest move from the fast-growing fast food chain.

Kelli Goodermont
MN News

Woman killed at St. Paul warehouse ID'd as Bloomington mother

She leaves behind three girls. A GoFundMe has been launched to support her children.

Screen Shot 2022-02-23 at 12.17.12 PM
MN Food & Drink

3 Minnesota chefs, 1 restaurant named as James Beard Award finalists

There was no spot in the final for restaurateur Kim Bartmann, whose nomination sparked controversy.

state capitol Minnesota
MN News

MN Legislature yet to reach deal on unemployment insurance

Talks have broken down, with both sides blaming each other.

Related

police tape
MN News

St. Paul man found shot inside his truck dies 3 weeks later

The 57-year-old died Mar. 1 at Regions Hospital.

St. Paul police
MN News

Birthday party shooting in St. Paul: 'Astonishing more people weren't injured'

Police say a "hostile crowd" tried to stop officers from getting to the victim.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Man shot while driving with wife and kids in St. Paul

The man reported hearing a loud noise before his window shattered.

Screen Shot 2022-03-01 at 5.49.46 PM
MN News

Charges: Woman held 4 hostages at gunpoint in St. Paul gas station

She was demanding to speak to her father, charges said.

unsplash police lights squad partial crop
MN News

Police: Man strangles father unconscious, tries to assault neighbors

The SWAT unit was called to the scene and eventually took the suspect into custody.

st. paul homicide
MN News

Man in his 20s fatally shot in St. Paul home

This marks the sixth homicide in St. Paul this year.

Harold Wassather
MN News

Charges: Motley man killed girlfriend, kept her body in trailer

He fatally assaulted her and then left her in their trailer for days, according to charges.

St. Paul Police Department
MN News

Woman killed in St. Paul's North End identified as 31-year-old

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting.