Woman killed at St. Paul warehouse ID'd as Bloomington mother

She leaves behind three girls.

A woman who was killed at a St. Paul shipping warehouse on Tuesday has been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office as 44-year-old Kelli Ranning Goodermont, of Bloomington.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has not yet been charged in Ramsey County District Court, as of this writing.

Update: Patrick Simmons was charged Wednesday afternoon. Read more about the charges here.

According to St. Paul Police Department (SPPD), Goodermont was formerly in a relationship with the man who attacked her, with police being called Tuesday morning to a report of a victim "on fire" at 1700 Wynne Ave., which is home to the SBS Group.

The suspect was later arrested on the 1800 block of Old Shakopee Road in Bloomington, with police finding his home also on fire.

A GoFundMe has been launched to support Goodermont's three children – three girls who "were her world," the online campaign says.

"She had such a quiet toughness about her while also having the sweetest, most thoughtful heart of anyone in the world. She would do anything for anyone at literally any time," the online fundraiser says.

It's not confirmed at this stage whether Goodermont worked at the facility where she died, but SPPD spokesperson Natalie Davis said workers inside the building did witness the attack and called 911.

Davis, during a tearful police press briefing on Tuesday, described the city's 11th homicide of the year as "absolutely shocking" and "devastating."

The SBS Group is an international shipping and logistics company.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.