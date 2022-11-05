Hopkins assistant fire chief Jim Scanlon dies at 38

Tributes have been paid to Hopkins assistant fire chief James "Jimmy" Scanlon, who died after going into cardiac arrest while on duty Thursday.

Scanlon was attending an emergency call Thursday morning when he suffered a medical emergency and was taken to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, and was pronounced dead Friday morning. He was 38 years old.

As well as being assistant fire chief in Hopkings, Scanlon also served as the chief of the Hopkins Chemical Assessment Team serving Hennepin County, and previously worked as a dispatcher for police in both Hopkins and Bloomington.

Scanlon is survived by his wife, Kat, and their four children, with a GoFundMe campaign launched to help support the family.

Tributes have been shared by emergency service agencies across the Twin Cities, with Hopkins PD posting: "Jimmy was dependable, highly knowledgeable, and eternally calm during high stress situations. He will be missed dearly and remembered fondly."