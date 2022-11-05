Skip to main content
Hopkins assistant fire chief Jim Scanlon dies at 38

Hopkins assistant fire chief Jim Scanlon dies at 38

Jim Scanlon previously worked for Bloomington Police Department.

Hopkins Fire Department

Jim Scanlon previously worked for Bloomington Police Department.

Tributes have been paid to Hopkins assistant fire chief James "Jimmy" Scanlon, who died after going into cardiac arrest while on duty Thursday.

Scanlon was attending an emergency call Thursday morning when he suffered a medical emergency and was taken to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, and was pronounced dead Friday morning. He was 38 years old.

As well as being assistant fire chief in Hopkings, Scanlon also served as the chief of the Hopkins Chemical Assessment Team serving Hennepin County, and previously worked as a dispatcher for police in both Hopkins and Bloomington.

Scanlon is survived by his wife, Kat, and their four children, with a GoFundMe campaign launched to help support the family.

Tributes have been shared by emergency service agencies across the Twin Cities, with Hopkins PD posting: "Jimmy was dependable, highly knowledgeable, and eternally calm during high stress situations. He will be missed dearly and remembered fondly."

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 6.44.49 PM
MN News

Hopkins assistant fire chief Jim Scanlon dies at 38

Jim Scanlon previously worked for Bloomington Police Department.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 2.56.10 PM
MN News

Measles confirmed in four MN counties; 21 cases in past five months

Minnesota's cases this year mark the first detected since 2018.

Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 12.54.08 PM
MN Weird

Can woolly bear caterpillars predict winter weather?

The whimsical forecast has been discussed for over a century.

Brian Landa
MN News

Search for sexual predator wanted by authorities in Twin Cities

The Minnesota Department of Corrections is searching for the man who allegedly violated his release.

Bryce Borca
MN News

What's the latest on the search for missing Bryce Borca?

A search warrant filed by police revealed more information on Borca's disappearance.

Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 2.57.47 PM
MN News

White supremacist notes found by residents in Minnesota town

Police said several calls were made on the matter.

Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 2.38.49 PM
MN News

Shakopee man charged with murder in 2020 overdose death

The victim's mother told investigators the two men had met in treatment in 2018.

Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 12.33.36 PM
MN Lifestyle

Dolphins will grace the Minnesota Zoo again for the first time in a decade

The Minnesota Zoo said it'll announce when the animals will make their public debut.

Concert
MN Music and Radio

While charging fans a fortune in fees, Live Nation announces record results

Live Nation is the parent company of Ticketmaster.

Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 10.09.42 AM
MN Music and Radio

Paramore’s 2023 North America tour will end in St. Paul

The Paramore comeback is coming to Minnesota.

ArsonDamageSalvationArmyBrooklynPark
MN News

Damage at Brooklyn Park Salvation Army after man set winter coats alight

The man also broke several windows and damaged food shelves.

4178837155_f48dfd706b_b
MN Business

Mystery Fortune 100 company planning $700M data center in MN

Xcel Energy filed proposal for the project with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-07-17 at 1.44.51 PM
MN News

Minnetonka assistant fire chief dies after being found unresponsive

The 59-year-old died Saturday after being found unresponsive.

Petrashov and Renville
MN News

Couple arrested in connection with crime spree across Twin Cities metro

Police say their arrests followed a multi-agency effort.

Sharon and Herb Vasser
MN News

Cause of Hopkins house explosion that killed couple revealed

Sharon and Herb Vassar were killed in the explosion. Herb built the home back in 1962.

Screen Shot 2022-07-27 at 3.57.22 PM
MN News

Bodies of husband, wife recovered after house explosion in Hopkins

The victims are a husband and wife, according to authorities.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 8.16.27 AM
MN News

Police try to ID man wanted for two bank robberies in space of days

The robberies happened in Bloomington.

Andre Broussard
MN News

Hopkins man gets life for selling fentanyl that caused 11 fatal ODs

At least four others suffered serious bodily injuries as well.

image
MN News

3 catalytic converter theft suspects arrested after Hwy. 77, I-494 chase

Bloomington police announced the arrests Tuesday.

image
MN News

Rescuers on scene of home explosion in Hopkins

Further information is expected later today.