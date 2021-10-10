Hopkins collectibles shop hit by burglary again, high-value goods stolen

It's the second major burglary to happen there in the last few years.

Ultimate Collectibles, Facebook

A Twin Cities collectible store is appealing to the public for help after losing a veritable treasure trove of merchandise in a burglary — the second major break-in it's suffered in recent years.

It happened at Ultimate Collectibles in Hopkins, located at 908 Main Street, on the morning of Monday, October 4.

Three days later, store owners took to Facebook to announce a $10,000 reward for information that leads "to the apprehension and conviction of persons committing theft."

"If you saw a vehicle parked behind 908 Mainstreet (sic) Hopkins or going in or out of the back door Saturday October 2nd between 4 & 5am or any vehicle parked behind there Monday October 4th between 6 & 7:30am, please call 952-452-9933," the owners added, listing the store's phone number.

The Facebook post also included a lengthy list of the stolen items, mostly baseball cards as well as some Pokemon cards.

In an interview with WCCO, manager Kelly Wells says the value of the stolen items is an estimated $160,000.

Wells told WCCO reporter David Schuman that "there’s a 'heartbreaking' possibility it could have been an inside job":

This comes a little over four years after Ultimate Collectibles suffered a burglary of similar scope.

In April 2017, thieves stole $100,000 worth of memorabilia from the store, including autographed goods, rare comic books and hundreds of baseball cards.