Hopkins man gets life for selling fentanyl that caused 11 fatal ODs

Skip to main content
Hopkins man sentenced for selling fentanyl that caused 11 fatal overdoses

Hopkins man sentenced for selling fentanyl that caused 11 fatal overdoses

At least four others suffered serious bodily injuries as well.

Sherburne County Jail

At least four others suffered serious bodily injuries as well.

A Hopkins man will serve a life sentence after he distributed drugs that had fentanyl in them, causing 11 overdose deaths and serious bodily injury to four others.

According to the office of Minnesota's U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, 31-year-old Aaron Rhy Broussard was convicted on 17 counts, including conspiracy and distribution of fentanyl causing death.

"Your disregard for human life is terrifying," Senior U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson told Broussard during the sentencing hearing.

The news release notes that the investigation was assisted by the University of Minnesota Police Department, in addition to police in Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas, New York, Florida, California and Georgia.

KSTP reported that one of the victims was a University of Minnesota professor who was found dead in his St. Paul office in April 2016.

Charges state that Broussard conspired with China-based suppliers to smuggle the drugs into the country between 2014 and December 2016. He made sales by marketing them for sale on a website, PlantFoodUSA.net, under the likeness of selling plant food. He used the mail and postal service "Click-N-Ship" account to send out packages of the drugs around the country.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says in March 2016, Broussard placed a drug order for 100 grams of 4-FA — a controlled substance with similar effects to ecstasy, according to the Drug Classroom. The package contained 100 grams of 99% pure fentanyl. Broussard reportedly experienced a similar mix-up in August 2015 and was told repeatedly to test his drugs, but he didn't. 

During a timeframe of March 31 and April 27, 2016, Broussard sent branded packages containing the deadly drug to more than a dozen customers throughout the United States. The customers who ordered the package thought they were getting an amphetamine analogue, similar to Adderall, according to the charges.

After they ingested the drug, believing it was Adderall, 11 of the customers died from a fentanyl overdose, with at least four suffering serious bodily injuries.

According to the charges, Broussard continued to distribute the packages despite hearing about adverse reactions from customers. 

“Eleven lives lost. Families, friends, and communities forever changed by the devastation brought on by Aaron Broussard’s deadly fentanyl. Although the trauma felt by the victims can never be undone and the true cost can never be calculated, Mr. Broussard will now spend the remainder of his life behind bars,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Broussard was convicted of the following charges:

  • Conspiracy
  • Importation of fentanyl
  • Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • Distribution of fentanyl resulting in death
  • Distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury
  • Possession with intent to distribute controlled substance analogues.

Next Up

Andre Broussard
MN News

Hopkins man gets life for selling fentanyl that caused 11 fatal ODs

At least four others suffered serious bodily injuries as well.

Screen Shot 2022-09-13 at 10.13.08 AM
Minnesota Life

Wolf reported to be acting abnormally near Voyageurs National Park

Voyageurs Wolf Project gives a heads up about a wolf with "little-to-no" fear of people.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Body found in Mankato near where missing man was last seen

A public appeal to find a 20-year-old man was issued at the weekend.

Broders Cucina crop
MN Food & Drink

Almost 6 months after oven fire, Broders' Cucina Italiana is slinging pizza again

The southwest Minneapolis Italian restaurant couldn't sell pizzas due to an oven fire in April.

Screen Shot 2022-09-13 at 6.57.26 AM
MN News

Motorcyclists crash into Stearns County ditch, killing one

Neither of the motorcyclists were wearing helmets, police say.

bethesda hospital
MN Health

MDH backs new mental health hospital in St. Paul, but has concerns

The facility would be located at the former Bethesda Hospital site, near the Minnesota Capitol building.

302717823_5926999553977268_5627380765694832089_n
MN Food & Drink

New Italian restaurant keeps with the cozy, theatrical spirit of Anoka

Barzini's Italiano holds a 4.9-star rating on Google.

UPS
MN Business

UPS hiring 3,300 seasonal workers in Minneapolis for the holidays

The shipping company will hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers nationwide.

Screen Shot 2022-09-12 at 7.34.13 PM
MN News

13 Minnesota colleges ranked among best in the U.S.

Other Minnesota colleges and universities were recognized.

image
MN News

Brainerd football player hospitalized after suffering serious head injury

Conner Erickson underwent surgery Friday.

Anthony Trifiletti
MN News

New trial for man convicted in fatal road rage shooting

The man was previously convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case.

Screen Shot 2022-09-12 at 2.27.25 PM
MN Shopping

Target reveals its 2022 'top toys' list this holiday season

Holiday shopping is around the corner.

Related

Aaron Rhy Broussard
MN News

Charges: Hopkins man sold fentanyl that killed 11 people

He's charged with distributing the drug throughout the U.S.

Sharon and Herb Vasser
MN News

Cause of Hopkins house explosion that killed couple revealed

Sharon and Herb Vassar were killed in the explosion. Herb built the home back in 1962.

Alyssa Elizabeth Faith Miller
MN News

Woman, 21, charged with murder of Mankato fentanyl overdose victim

The arrest was made nearly one month after the 23-year-old's death.

MN News

Man charged with murder for selling fentanyl that led to fatal OD

The 29-year-old had fentanyl powder in his house.

prison, jail
MN News

Charges: 3 inmates overdose after man smuggles heroin into jail

All three inmates survived.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

4 people charged in fentanyl distribution conspiracy

The charges stem from a traffic stop where officers found 10 pounds of fentanyl and 10,000 pills.

police lights
MN News

Arrest made after person shot at Hopkins apartment building

Police say this was an isolated incident and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

MN News

Undercover op sees police seize enough fentanyl to kill 26,000

Two people have been arrested in connection with the haul.