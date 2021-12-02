Hopkins townhouse, 2 vehicles hit with gunfire

Police are asking for the public's help after a townhouse and two vehicles were hit by gunfire in Hopkins early Thursday morning.

The Hopkins Police Department says officers responded to the Brentwood Park Townhomes Apartments at 1301 Highway 7 on a report that shots had been fired in the large townhouse complex.

Officers discovered one townhouse and two vehicles had been hit by gunfire and they locked down the scene for "security."

No one was injured and police continue to investigate what happened.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 952-258-5321 and ask to speak with an officer. Police are also reminding people to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

Officers from the Plymouth and St. Louis Park police departments, as well as the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, assisted the Hopkins Police Department at the scene.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.