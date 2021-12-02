Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Hopkins townhouse, 2 vehicles hit with gunfire
Publish date:

Hopkins townhouse, 2 vehicles hit with gunfire

No one was injured.
Author:

Google Street View

No one was injured.

Police are asking for the public's help after a townhouse and two vehicles were hit by gunfire in Hopkins early Thursday morning. 

The Hopkins Police Department says officers responded to the Brentwood Park Townhomes Apartments at 1301 Highway 7 on a report that shots had been fired in the large townhouse complex. 

Officers discovered one townhouse and two vehicles had been hit by gunfire and they locked down the scene for "security." 

No one was injured and police continue to investigate what happened. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 952-258-5321 and ask to speak with an officer. Police are also reminding people to call 911 to report any suspicious activity. 

Officers from the Plymouth and St. Louis Park police departments, as well as the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, assisted the Hopkins Police Department at the scene. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

brentwood park
MN News

Hopkins townhouse, 2 vehicles hit with gunfire

No one was injured.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 2

The latest in Minnesota.

Timothy William Tuit
MN News

2 people plead guilty in fatal Dakota County home invasion

Two others charged in the incident will go to trial next year.

south lake minnetonka police department
MN News

25-year-old arrested after multi-city police chase in western suburbs

Police were called for a welfare check but learned it was a domestic violence incident.

Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 8.34.54 AM
MN Vikings

After getting COVID, Harrison Smith still not considering vaccine

The Vikings safety says he doesn't plan on getting vaccinated.

covid
MN Coronavirus

First omicron variant COVID case detected in MN

The individual is an adult male who lives in Hennepin County and had recently traveled.

wright county Sheriff Sean Deringer
MN News

Minnesota sheriff bashes MPD, 'disgusted' by officers' actions

The sheriff said he will no longer defend the Minneapolis Police Department.

Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 7.59.52 AM
MN Food & Drink

More than 2 years after announcing, Duck Donuts finally opens at MOA

The grand opening of the new location took place Wednesday.

unsplash - school girl students
MN News

St. Paul is closing 6 schools amid declining enrollment

The board revised the plan after the school communities voiced concerns.

3535 155th St W, Rosemount, Minnesota - July 2012
MN News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by motorist in Rosemount

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

X-rays negative after Karl-Anthony Towns takes scary fall

Towns crashed hard to the ground late in the game Wednesday night.

Minneapolis police
MN News

2 more homicides push Minneapolis closer to record set in 1995

The deadly shootings happened on the city's North Side Wednesday night.

Related

psychic readings hopkins
MN News

Charges: Hopkins psychic swindled customers saying she can cure curses

She operates a psychic reading shop in Hopkins.

isanti intermediate school 1
MN News

2 students hit by 'slow-moving' vehicle near Isanti elementary school

They suffered "minor" injuries, police said.

scott county sheriff's office squad
MN News

2 men arrested after police chase involving stolen vehicle

One of the suspects was bitten by a K-9 while being arrested.

ambulance
MN News

2 women die from injuries suffered in October 19 Hopkins crash

Both victims died at Hennepin Healthcare on Oct. 21.

ambulance
MN News

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Minneapolis

The driver stopped and is cooperating with police.

Image from iOS
MN News

1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting, police chase in Hopkins

The suspect was arrested following a police pursuit Sunday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 8.08.05 PM
MN News

2 teens arrested after fleeing St. Paul police, hitting 2 officers

One of the teenagers is a suspect in an October shooting that injured a person's foot.

flag thefts hopkins
MN News

Someone is stealing American flags in Hopkins

Police are looking for information on a vehicle in connection to the recent thefts.