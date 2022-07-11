Horse dies from heart attack at rodeo in Minnesota

A horse at a Minnesota rodeo show died after an apparent heart attack at the weekend.

The horse died during the Isanti Firefighters Rodeo event on Saturday. The horse's last rider at the event was Miss Minnesota Rodeo 2022 Sophia Hillmann, from Cokato, Minnesota.

"I was both honored and blessed to swing a leg over such a fabulous horse," she said in a statement issued by the Miss Minnesota Rodeo Association.

According to the Isanti Firefighters Rodeo, the on-site veterinarian believed that the horse experienced a heart attack during the event.

The horse has since been taken back to his original owner, Chad Berger, in Mandan, North Dakota to be buried.

Berger is one of the owners of the Dakota Rodeo Company, which was contracted by the Isanti Firefighters Rodeo Association for the annual fundraiser.