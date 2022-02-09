Horses fall through ice in Minnesota; 1 dies, 1 survives

Two horses who are believed to have escaped a fenced area wound up falling through ice on a swamp in east-central Minnesota.

With an air temperature of 15 degrees, the horses were located in rural Bradford Township just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. They had broken through the ice and were stuck in approximately 5 feet of water.

The Isanti Fire District (IFD) sent a rescue team to the scene and were able to get both horses out of the water within about an hour, despite working with "limited resources in a frozen swampy area," the IFD said.

One horse died while the other survived.

"It is not clear how long they were in the water," IFD reported.

