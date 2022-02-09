Skip to main content
Horses fall through ice in Minnesota; 1 dies, 1 survives

Horses fall through ice in Minnesota; 1 dies, 1 survives

It's unclear how long the horses were in the water before they were found.

Isanti Fire District

It's unclear how long the horses were in the water before they were found.

Two horses who are believed to have escaped a fenced area wound up falling through ice on a swamp in east-central Minnesota. 

With an air temperature of 15 degrees, the horses were located in rural Bradford Township just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. They had broken through the ice and were stuck in approximately 5 feet of water. 

The Isanti Fire District (IFD) sent a rescue team to the scene and were able to get both horses out of the water within about an hour, despite working with "limited resources in a frozen swampy area," the IFD said. 

One horse died while the other survived. 

"It is not clear how long they were in the water," IFD reported. 

273517657_390902072839477_1893651726748782790_n
273599286_390902092839475_8623684808061967390_n

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-02-09 at 7.37.31 AM
MN News

Horses fall through ice in Minnesota; 1 dies, 1 survives

It's unclear how long the horses were in the water before they were found.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Watch: Foligno knees Winnipeg player in the face, Wild lose

Could Foligno face discipline after a loss to the Jets?

Marcus Foligno / Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

Watch: Wild, Jets erupt with dueling hockey fights

Are you not entertained?

Screen Shot 2019-05-20 at 11.00.15 AM
MN News

Xcel Energy to generate 81% of electricity carbon-free by 2032

One expert labeled it a "huge milestone in Minnesota’s transition to a carbon-free electric system."

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

D'Lo wants fans to remain standing until Timberwolves score

Please, and thank you.

Mackenzie sinner
MN News

Support for Winona State teen who suffered brain injury after being hit by car

She suffered broken bones and a traumatic brain injury.

flickr-minneapolis-night-downtown-mitchell-hirsch
MN Music and Radio

WCCO's Mike Max calls downtown Minneapolis a 'hellhole'

Max believes downtown Minneapolis "sucks the life" out of people who work there.

frey feb 7 committee screengrab
MN News

Frey's explanation over Minneapolis' no-knock policy under scrutiny

They're working to answer questions about what was — and wasn't —banned.

police lights
MN News

Tip from the public leads to suspect in fatal Twin Cities hit-and-run

The driver could face felony criminal charges for the crash.

amir locke student protest
MN News

Students walk out of school, protest killing of Amir Locke

The demonstration was organized by Minnesota Teen Activists.

Pizza Shark
MN Food & Drink

Pizza Shark to open its second Minneapolis location

The pizza joint opened its doors in Uptown last year.

Chrishell Stause
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Selling Sunset' star will be at Mall of America on Thursday

She'll be signing copies of her new book.

Related

Horse hooves, horses
MN News

7 horses 'struck and killed' on central Minnesota highway

It happened Saturday morning near Wadena.

Minnesota Life

8 rescuers save a horse that fell through thin ice

The horse was just fine after it was all said and done.

Screen Shot 2019-04-02 at 11.00.36 AM
MN News

3 horses dead, others treated after neglect in southeast MN

The horses were moderately to severely malnourished.

police lights
MN News

Maintenance worker finds 2 bodies in West St. Paul garage

It's unclear how long the bodies were in the garage before being discovered.

MN News

Harley rider dies in collision with horse in southern Minnesota

It happened east of Prosper in far southeast Minnesota.

colt, horse
MN News

Two MN horses euthanized after being found with different equine diseases

Both horses suffered “deteriorating” conditions in recent weeks.

thin ice sign flickr 1
MN News

3 snowmobilers fall through ice near Brainerd

The DNR recently warned of sketchy ice conditions on lakes across the state.

Screen Shot 2019-12-22 at 8.30.53 PM
MN News

3 vehicles plunge through ice on Minnesota lake

This happened near the shore of a southwestern MN lake.