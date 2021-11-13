Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Hospitals strained as COVID surges in Minnesota
Publish date:

Hospitals strained as COVID surges in Minnesota

CentraCare and HealthPartners have both issued statements in recent days asking for the public's help as bed availability at hospitals lessens.
Author:

Google

CentraCare and HealthPartners have both issued statements in recent days asking for the public's help as bed availability at hospitals lessens.

Minnesota healthcare providers are asking for the public’s help as COVID-19 cases increase and hospital bed capacity becomes limited.

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that 1,245 people in the state were currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 990 last week. Of those patients, 296 were in intensive care and 949 were in non-ICU care. It's the highest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota since Dec. 15, 2020, which was the day the first dose of a vaccine was administered in the state. 

CentraCare, which operates hospitals in central Minnesota, issued a statement Friday emphasizing the strain rising cases is putting on its facilities. At CentraCare’s St. Cloud Hospital, patients are currently waiting hours for care, according to the release.

And the CentraCare system is also experiencing staffing shortages as the pandemic creates new challenges for healthcare professionals.

"We have been working for more than 20 months to care for you, your families and friends during this pandemic. We are committed to helping every patient who needs us — a responsibility that has been much harder lately," Ken Holmen, CEO and president of CentraCare, said in a statement.

CentraCare urged people to get vaccinated and practice social distancing and mask-wearing to help reign in the latest rise in COVID-19 cases.

The release also asks those with a healthcare background to consider working in the field.

“If you have any health care experience or licensure and would be willing to return to work or volunteer, please consider it,” it reads.

HealthPartners, headquartered in Bloomington, is also asking people to get vaccinated. Its hospital system is reporting the highest number of patients since December 2020. 

"This spike is bad. It's scary, but it would be so much worse, especially with many many more hospitalizations and deaths, if it weren't for the fact that most Minnesotans now do have the protection of the vaccine," Minnesota health commissioner Jan Malcolm said this week. 

"But many people, close to 40% of our state, are still not protected. We need all Minnesotans to recognize the fact that in a pandemic storm like this one caused by the delta variant, individual decisions have implications. Implications not only for the person but for their families, their communities and in fact the entire state." 

Last week, Essentia Health told Bring Me The News that all 45 of the ICU beds at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth were occupied, with more than quarter of them COVID-19 patients. 

Hennepin County Medical Center and Allina Health also confirmed to BMTN that they were dealing with high levels of ICU patients that were straining facilities. 

There were just 38 staffed ICU beds available in the state as of Friday. 

Screen Shot 2021-11-12 at 9.34.31 AM

Next Up

St. Cloud Hospital
MN Coronavirus

Hospitals strained as COVID surges in Minnesota

CentraCare and HealthPartners have both issued statements in recent days asking for the public's help as bed availability at hospitals lessens.

Daisy Joy Buley
MN News

Charges: MN woman trafficked her 11-year-old daughter for cash, drugs

Daisy Joy Buley will make a court appearance on Monday.

Screen Shot 2021-11-13 at 9.02.12 AM
MN News

Icy roads, bridges lead to numerous crashes and spinouts in Twin Cities

The slick roads have taken plenty of drivers by surprise.

118225938_3534766829875964_3049257466571402269_n
MN Lifestyle

Closed during pandemic, popular Duluth restaurant to reopen with no-tipping policy

The cafe and arts space will also have a new executive chef.

FD9ngDRWYAEvHwG
MN Sports

State tourney: Football semifinals set in 5 classes, 8 quarterfinals Saturday

Teams head to the home of the Minnesota Vikings for the semifinals and championship games.

snow
Weather MN

Here's where snow is expected to accumulate in MN on Saturday

Snow could be falling in the metro by 3 p.m.

Flickr - Guthrie Theater exterior - Ken Lund
TV, Movies and The Arts

Viral video: Guthrie show delayed by audience member’s racist rant

It was the Minneapolis theater's first performance since the shutdown in March 2020.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves blow by Lakers in LA to end losing streak

The Wolves outscored the Lakers 40-12 in the third quarter.

Yusra Arab and Robin Wonsley Worlobah, Ward 2 City Council candidates (Minneapolis)
MN News

Minneapolis City Council candidate requests recount after narrow loss

Yusra Arab lost her bid by just 19 votes.

dnr wallaye over limit - 11.12.21
MN News

Anglers caught with 72 walleyes, saugers — 48 fish over limit

The DNR seized every single fish the group had caught.

police lights
MN News

Hit-and-run suspect fatally shoots good Samaritan

He then tried to carjack a woman in the parking lot of a nearby Cub Foods.

unsplash - visitor patient doctor hospital emergency - crop
MN News

MN records first flu deaths of the 2021-22 season

Health officials are bracing for a potentially challenging influenza season.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID hospitalization levels in Minnesota hit record high for 2021

5 out of 8 regions in Minnesota are in the "red zone" for hospital capacity

covid
MN Coronavirus

MN COVID hospitalizations break 2021 record for 2nd day in a row

The state has reached levels not seen since mid-December, right when the first vaccines were administered.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Public health leaders fear 'perfect storm' could strain MN hospitals

Bed capacity is not an issue statewide.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, November 3

Hospitalizations are back over 1,000.

Pixabay hospital patient labor
MN News

Another MN hospital system re-implements visitor limits amid COVID surge

The restrictions go into effect immediately.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Staff shortages putting huge strain on MN hospitals as delta surges

Hospitals are under duress and preventable severe cases of COVID-19 aren't helping.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 9

Hospitalizations have reached a new high point in 2021.

coronavirus, doctor, nurse, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

COVID hospitalizations in MN reach level not seen since before Christmas 2020

The state is shifting patient loads where and when it is appropriate.