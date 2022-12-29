Skip to main content
Apple Valley hotel falls victim to Bitcoin scam

Apple Valley hotel falls victim to Bitcoin scam

Police said the money was sent to people believed to be in Mexico.

Michael Mortola/Flickr

Police said the money was sent to people believed to be in Mexico.

Employees at a hotel in Apple Valley recently fell victim to a Bitcoin scam, albeit the thieves were only able to get away with $316.

Apple Valley police says one of the scammers purported to be in charge of the chain that owns the hotel – which has not been identified – called an employee and said he was sending a shipment of fire extinguishers to the Apple Valley location.

Staff were told to expect the shipment, but the hotel had to pay $5,000 to FedEx for the shipping costs, with a woman then joining the call claiming to be from FedEx to confirm the sum.

The hotel was told if the fee wasn't paid, an additional $5,000 penalty would be levied. 

A staffer was told to check the hotel's safe for the money to pay for the delivery, but there was only $316 inside. The worker was then told to go to a nearby Bitcoin machine and send the $316 via the terminal.

The employee realized it was a scam when the fire extinguishers never arrived, with police receiving a report of the scheme on Dec. 19.

Apple Valley PD says an investigation determined that the money had been sent through Bitcoin to Mexico, and as such it's not recoverable.

CNBC previously reported that cryptocurrency scammers stole more than $14 billion in 2021. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 10.49.45 AM
MN News

Police: Woodbury man punched, robbed at gunpoint in his driveway

Police have released an image of one of the suspects.

Radio station
MN Music and Radio

Here are the Twin Cities radio ratings for Nov-Dec. 2022

KOOL 108's Christmas hits proved a big success once again.

image
MN Lifestyle

Eagles suspected poisoned at south metro landfill making strides in recovery

Ten eagles have received intensive medical care at the Raptor Center.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 27

No big changes to report this week.

Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 10.04.07 AM
MN News

Family: St. Paul man was killed by attacker as he returned home from work

Family members are remembering the victim as a "gentle young man."

BitcoinMachine
MN News

Apple Valley hotel falls victim to Bitcoin scam

Police said the money was sent to people believed to be in Mexico.

Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 8.12.24 AM
MN Food & Drink

Common Roots Cafe announces sudden closure after 15 years

Owner Danny Schwartzman said the business had been struggling for years, and was recently informed his staff wanted to unionize.

police tape
MN News

Police: Man kills himself after firing shots at Brooklyn Park officer

The man was found dead a short time after police arrived at the scene Wednesday evening.

Stallings surveillance footage - screengrab - crop
MN News

Former Minneapolis police officer charged in beating of Jaleel Stallings

A former Minneapolis police officer faces a felony charge related to the incident.

COVID-19 vaccine testing Mall of America
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccination site at Mall of America to close Friday

More than a quarter of a million vaccinations have been given at the site.

Screenshot of the incident showing a teacher throw a hockey stick at a second-grade student at a Sherburne County school.
MN News

Former MN teacher pleads guilty after throwing hockey stick at student

Kimberly Neubauer threw a hockey stick that knocked some of a second-grade student's teeth out.

320639528_3549010575382492_9213520312102488192_n
MN Lifestyle

Gallery: St. Paul to present Hmong Plaza designs at open house event

The China Garden is located within Phalen Regional Park.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-11-12 at 3.05.11 PM
MN News

Mother dies, son and her ex-boyfriend wounded in Apple Valley shootout

Police said the 25-year-old son is currently in custody.

police tape
MN News

Woman killed in Apple Valley gunfight is identified

Officers arrived at the scene to find McGill, who was dead, with a gun in her hand, according to the police press release.

online shopping, scam
MN News

Minnesota woman out more than $42K after online scam

The money was sent over the course of about a month.

MN News

Frightening abduction phone scam hits Minnesota town

The call was traced back to somewhere in Mexico.

MN News

Woman scammed out of more than $100K over 9 months

The victim was sending money orders over a period of about nine months.

Tony Boos
MN News

Charges: Burnsville man set Super 8 Hotel room on fire

Sprinkler heads and smoke detectors were found to be covered when fire crews arrived.

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 4.58.41 PM
MN News

Authorities ID man whose body was found in Apple Valley pond

The discovery was made Friday lunchtime.

image
MN Weather

Gallery: Wreckage left behind by severe storms in Apple Valley

Weather officials are investigating whether a tornado hit the city.