House explosion kills 1, severely injures another

A house exploded in northern Minnesota Wednesday morning, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

First responders and firefighters were sent to the residence in Greenwood Township around 9:36 a.m., the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said, after 911 calls came in reporting a home explosion, with two people possibly inside at the time.

At the scene on the 1700 block of Everett Bay Road, they found the structure's remnants in flames, as well as an adult male, the homeowner, who was "severely injured down in the yard."

He was airlifted to Essentia-St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, but the sheriff's office did not have an update on his condition.

In the home, authorities found human remains they believe are those of a woman who had been in the house.

The sheriff's office described the home as "completely destroyed."

The office said it is waiting to publicly identify both victims until next of kin is notified and the medical examiner makes a positive ID.

The sheriff's office and State Fire Marshal are investigating.

Ten agencies responded to the scene, which is about 1.5 miles northwest of Fortune Bay Resort and Casino: The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Greenwood Fire Department, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota DNR, Tower Ambulance and Fire Department, Breitung Fire Department, Vermilion Lake Fire Department, Virginia Ambulance personnel and Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.