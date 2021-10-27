October 27, 2021
House explodes in northern Minnesota, killing 1 and severely injuring another
Updated:
Original:

House explodes in northern Minnesota, killing 1 and severely injuring another

The sheriff's office described the home as "completely destroyed."
Author:

Pixabay

A house exploded in northern Minnesota Wednesday morning, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

First responders and firefighters were sent to the residence in Greenwood Township around 9:36 a.m., the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said, after 911 calls came in reporting a home explosion, with two people possibly inside at the time.

At the scene on the 1700 block of Everett Bay Road, they found the structure's remnants in flames, as well as an adult male, the homeowner, who was "severely injured down in the yard."

He was airlifted to Essentia-St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, but the sheriff's office did not have an update on his condition.

In the home, authorities found human remains they believe are those of a woman who had been in the house.

The sheriff's office described the home as "completely destroyed."

The office said it is waiting to publicly identify both victims until next of kin is notified and the medical examiner makes a positive ID.

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

The sheriff's office and State Fire Marshal are investigating.

Ten agencies responded to the scene, which is about 1.5 miles northwest of Fortune Bay Resort and Casino: The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Greenwood Fire Department, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota DNR, Tower Ambulance and Fire Department, Breitung Fire Department, Vermilion Lake Fire Department, Virginia Ambulance personnel and Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.

Next Up

fire pixabay stock
MN News

House explosion kills 1, severely injures another

Authorities described the home as "completely destroyed."

Kotyza-Witthuhn screengrab
Minnesota Life

Watch: MN lawmaker 'attacked' by giggling child during live hearing

This has to be the most adorable moment ever from a Commerce Finance and Policy Committee hearing, right?

Sloane Martin
MN Music and Radio

Sloane Martin leaving WCCO Radio for bigger role with Big Ten Network

Martin has been a staple at WCCO Radio since Election Day 2016.

Flickr - Xcel Energy truck - Tony Webster
MN News

Xcel Energy wants to raise MN customers' electricity rates

If approved, rates go up by an average of $18.50 a month for customers.

Screen Shot 2021-10-27 at 1.11.05 PM
MN News

MPD chief 'confident' officers will still show up after Question 2 vote

Arradondo held a press conference Wednesday in which he urged for a 'No' vote.

J R Jones - Anoka County Jail 2021.10.16 - Resize crop
MN News

Charges: Driver in fatal hit-and-run said he thought he hit dog or sign

The crash killed a 56-year-old Blaine woman who had been out walking her dog.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's plan to vaccinate kids 5-11 against COVID-19

The plan includes hosting vaccination clinics at schools across the state.

Mounds View PD missing 12yo Riddley
MN News

12-year-old Twin Cities boy has been missing for 4 days

Police are asking for the public's help locating the child,

covid-19, coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 27

The latest from MDH.

todd axtell st. paul police department
MN News

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell will step down in June

He won't seek a second six-year term.

frizzell furniture
MN News

MN furniture company wouldn't hire applicant who is transgender

The company will pay him $60,000.

moorhead police
MN News

Police searching for man charged with kidnapping woman at gunpoint

The man approached the victim's car and pointed a gun at her, the charges state.

Related

Image from iOS (16)
MN News

House explosion kills 1, injures 1 in southwest Minnesota

Photos from the scene show complete destruction.

Screen Shot 2020-07-15 at 11.50.11 AM
MN News

2 women airlifted after house explosion in northern Minnesota

One victim said when she turned on the furnace, the house exploded.

fire truck
MN News

1 person killed, another injured in fire at Hudson home

The amount of "combustible material" in the home made it difficult for firefighters.

MN News

1 killed, 1 badly burned in house explosion south of Hastings

The explosion was reported just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Suspect steals unlocked squad car, leads officers on miles-long chase

The suspect also brandished a shotgun from the stolen vehicle out the window.

Dustin Sundin crop
MN News

'Vulnerable' adult missing after leaving with family member's dog, phone

Authorities found footprints in a creek bed, but haven't been able to locate the man.

ambulance
MN News

1 person killed, another injured in Meeker Co. construction accident

Authorities say it happened Friday when a boom truck tipped.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Sheriff's deputy shoots, injures man following pursuit in Duluth

The man who was shot was on an ATV with another man, who wasn't injured.