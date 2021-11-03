Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
House fire victim dies days after being rescued by Minneapolis firefighters
A cat was also killed in the fire and two firefighters were treated at HCMC.
Tony Webster, Flickr

The person rescued from a house fire in south Minneapolis last weekend has died from their injuries. 

Minneapolis Fire Department announced the victim's death on Wednesday, five days after a house fire on the 3400 block of Blaisdell Avenue. Fire officials determined the cause of the fire to have been related to smoking. 

Fire crews responded to the home at 5:38 a.m. Saturday. On arrival, there was heavy flames and smoke coming from the front porch and the first and second floors. There was a man who escaped the home who told firefighters that another resident was still inside. 

Firefighters rescued the victim from the second story and provided medical aid until the victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance. The victim who died has not been identified. 

A cat was also killed in the fire and two firefighters were treated at Hennepin County Medical Center for possible overexertion injuries. 

Minneapolis Fire Department
